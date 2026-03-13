Convoy of Hope comes to Kankakee school district

Gena Gregoire, teacher at Lincoln Cultural Center, unpacks boxes of donated cereal during a donation drive by Convoy of Hope at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

A truckload of food for those affected by the tornado and severe storm in Kankakee was delivered to Lincoln Cultural Center Thursday.

With the delivery, some might say, came a truckload of hope as well.

A group of about 40 Kankakee school district staff and volunteers gathered to unload and sort pallets of donations from a Convoy of Hope semi-truck.

As soon as the job was done, residents began lining up behind the school to pick up what they needed.

In addition to non-perishable food, the pantry in back of the Lincoln Cultural Center is also stocked with essentials like bottled water, toiletries, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, clothing and books.

The site will be open for donation drop-off and pick-up from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to addressing hunger and poverty, stopped by Thursday afternoon to bolster the district’s food supply.

Smiles were worn and spirits seemed high as volunteers worked to organize the donations.

Amanda Sandy, sixth grade teacher at King Middle School, helped to pack bags of food for families.

“I do know two of my students have been directly impacted by it, so that gives me the extra push to do this,” she said.

Sandy was relieved to be able to hug one of her students when they came by the school for a free breakfast in the morning.

“It meant a lot to be able to have that connection and let them know that I was thinking of them,” she said.

This is Sandy’s second year teaching in the district. She moved to the community last summer.

“I feel it’s important to show the community and show students that we all help each other,” she said. “It shows some empathy.”

Krystal Clifton, instructional coordinator in Kankakee schools, was packing hygiene bags.

She knows of several students who lost their homes in the tornado.

“I think everyone feels like they want to help in some way,” Clifton said. “These are our students, our kids, our families.”

Ceejay Johnson, fourth grade teacher at King Middle School, helped to sort boxes of food.

At least one student in his class lost housing in the tornado. Others were without electricity.

“I believe in volunteerism, and I believe in not doing it for a name, but doing it for a cause,” he said. “If I can help someone through, I’ll do it.”

Rickey Tucker, long-term substitute at Taft Primary School, brought in his own collected food donations to add to the pantry.

Tucker planned to return Friday with cleaning supplies, including donations collected from the congregation at New Faith Baptist Church.

“I’ve got family members that have been affected by this, people I have been knowing forever, coworkers,” he said. “I’ve been out to Aroma Park; I’ve seen what it looks like.”

He lives in Bourbonnais and didn’t get any home or vehicle damage himself, but felt compelled to help out because “it still affects everyone.”

“It’s not just about me,” Tucker said. “I’ll do whatever I can do to help anybody.”

District 111 is still accepting donations from the community.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said the greatest needs are for personal hygiene products, diapers, dish detergent, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

“We look like we are doing pretty good on food and water,” she noted.

Baby wipes and other essential baby items are also needed.

To drop off or pick up donations, go to garage door No. 10 located on the back/ east side of Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave.

Visit the District 111 Facebook page for updates.