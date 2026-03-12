A new state record hailstone? 6.5-inch hailstone falls in Kankakee County

The largest hailstone ever recorded in Illinois was around 4.75 inches, but this stone that fell in Kankakee on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, looks to be around 6.5 inches long and around 3.5 inches around. (Photo provided by David Spencer)

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm that produced hail and tornadoes in Kankakee on Tuesday produced record-breaking hail of 6 inches, but a Kankakee resident found one slightly bigger outside his home.

David Spencer, who lives in West Kankakee, still has the hailstones sitting in his freezer, one of which measured at 6.5 inches.

His friend, Chris, described the hailstone as dagger-shaped, about 3.5 inches around, and when it fell, it was nearly 7 inches long.

An approximately 6.5 inch piece of hail with many other sizable pieces that fell in Kankakee on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Photo provided by David Spencer)

The National Weather Service said its reports remain unofficial while the verification process goes through, which typically includes confirming measurements and reviewing documentation from observers.

Meteorologists on the day of the storm reported exceptionally large hail across the region, with several reports between 3 and 5 inches in diameter. Additional reports include 5.5 inches near Campus, 5.2 inches southwest of Kankakee, and 5 inches near Buckingham and northeast of Campus.

The National Weather Service’s survey teams are still assessing tornado damage and storm reports from Tuesday. They announced Wednesday night that the tornado that went through the south of Kankakee and Aroma Park was classified as an EF-3.