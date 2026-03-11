The Secret Food Pantry to host mobile drive-thru March 12 in Bourbonnais

The Secret Food Pantry will operate a mobile drive-thru pantry from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12, on Briarwood Lane in Bourbonnais.

There are no residential or financial restrictions. A recommended $5 donation enters attendees into a $50 gift card raffle.

To get there, take Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn onto Stratford Drive East. Follow Stratford Drive East to Briarcliff Lane, turn right, and then turn right again onto Plum Creek Drive.

Vehicles will be staged on Plum Creek Drive while waiting for food pickup on Briarwood Lane.

Here is a look at the designated route to reach The Secret Food Pantry. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

To make this experience a success, follow these guidelines:

• Do not arrive more than 30 minutes early.

• Do not block residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

• Follow the designated route.

The Secret Food Pantry, based in Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information, contact The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.