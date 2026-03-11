Kankakee District 111, Bishop McNamara, KCC cancel school Wednesday due to widespread storm damage

A firetruck moves amongs the damage on North Street in Bradley after the storm on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Kankakee District 111, Kankakee Community College and Bishop McNamara Catholic School each announced that there will be no school on Wednesday due to widespread storm damage.

Bishop McNamara administrators issued a statement Tuesday evening.

“We hope and pray that everyone is safe this evening,” reads the news release. “At times like this, we are especially grateful for our families and for the entire community that supports us.”

The news release said the Kankakee school has extensive damage, and the Bradley school has minor damage. The Bourbonnais school is unharmed.

Kankakee Trinity Academy is also cancelling school on Wednesday.