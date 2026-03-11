Kankakee County offers self-assessment survey for public on storm damage

Emergency crews work to move a vehicle away from downed power lines along Waldron Road in Aroma Park after severe thunderstorms and a tornado passed through the area on March 10, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County Emergency Management and the Illinois Emergency Management of Homeland Security have created a self-assessment reporting link for people affected by Tuesday night’s storms.

The link is available at https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that additional law enforcement and search and rescue efforts are taking place in the area affected by the storms.

Members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System are in the area assessing damage and going door-to-door in an effort to ensure area residents’ well-being.

Members of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service will also be in the area surveying.

The Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency again reminded area motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, for example, non-residents driving by for personal interest without ties to the area.

The sheriff’s office said there are a multitude of resources attempting to clear debris, check on resources and verifying structure durability that are having difficulty navigating the roadways due to unnecessary travel in the area.