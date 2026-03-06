Riverside Healthcare hosting Heart Ball fundraiser on March 7

Employees of Riverside Healthcare discuss the remodel of the Behavioral Health Unit at Riverside Medical Center. (Photo provided by Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside Healthcare, in an effort to expand its behavioral health unit on the second floor of the Riverside Medical Center, is hosting the Heart Ball, a fundraiser on Saturday, March 7.

The Heart Ball will take place at 5 p.m. at the Tinley Park Convention Center at 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park.

“The Heart Ball this year is benefitting behavioral health/mental health services, an area that has a lot of need in the community we serve,” said Matt McBurnie, Vice President of Public Relations and Communication at Riverside. “People can give through the Foundation, and we make sure those funds support our continual advancement of high- quality care for the community.”

The biennial Heart Ball gala this year is themed “Roaring Riverside,” and features an elegant evening of dining, dancing, and community generosity, according to a Tuesday news release.

For the first time in the event’s history, it has two Diamond-level sponsors, each contributing $50,000 to the behavioral health expansion project.

The first sponsor is a group of four Riverside doctors, Dr. Juan Jimenez, neurosurgeon with the Riverside Brain & Spine Institute, Dr. Didi Omiyi, orthopedic surgeon with the Riverside Orthopedic & Spine Center, Dr. Shaud Ahmed, interventional radiologist; and Dr. Shamit Desai, interventional radiologist.

The second $50,000 sponsor is Midwestern University, the teaching hospital partner that provides the medical residents and fellows in training at Riverside.

“Thanks to our incredible sponsors – many of whom are supporters from our community – we are able to expand the exemplary care we provide our patients,” Phil Kambic, President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, said. “With their help, we will continue to address this need in the community.”

For more information on Heart Ball and a list of the 2026 sponsors, visit riversidehealthcare.org/heartball. For more information on the Foundation, or to donate, visit riversidehealthcare.org/foundation.