Pair of 2,000-point scorers headline Cissna Park’s stellar senior class

The Cissna Park basketball record books were rewritten extensively in the 2025-26 season.

On Dec. 30, Dierks Neukomm became the all-time leading scorer for the boys basketball program. Just a month later on Jan. 30, Addison Lucht became the top scorer in the history of the girls team.

They later surpassed 2,000 career points within two days of each other, Lucht on Feb. 4 and Neukomm on Feb. 6, and helped the teams combine for their most total wins since 2017 to wrap their careers as headliners of a basketball class of 2026 that will go down in Cissna Park history.

“We don’t take for granted what we were able to accomplish in our four-year careers,” Lucht said. “Our class is really special. I hope the underclassmen can look up to us, continue that success and break records of their own.”

Lucht helped lead the girls team to a 26-3 record and their fourth straight regional title this season. The Timberwolves went 111-23 over those four seasons and finished third at state in 2025.

Neukomm and the boys went 16-17 this season, posting their best record of their varsity careers and the best for the program in six years.

Lucht and Neukomm weren’t the only seniors to reach milestones on the court this season, with Lauryn Hamrick and Seth Walder each surpassing 1,000 career points to give each team a lethal scoring duo.

“Our class is just really good at sports” Neukomm said. “You’ve got four people that have scored over 1,000 points and two with over 2,000 points. That’s pretty cool.

“...It means a lot,” he said. “There have been a lot of great players that have come through that school, and it took a lot of hard work to get up there.”

The basketball court wasn’t the only place Neukomm and Lucht broke records as seniors.

As quarterback of the Milford-Cissna Park football co-op, Neukomm set single-season records with 106 completions and 1,916 passing yards, earning Illinois 8-Man Football Association All-State honors.

Lucht helped lead the volleyball team to a state title in the fall as the program’s all-time kills leader. She will now look to follow up her All-State junior seasons in both softball and track and field.

As a school with an enrollment of 100, many of Cissna Park’s athletes compete at a high level in multiple sports. When they do have free time, they can often be found in the stands supporting their classmates.

“Coming from such a small school, it’s even more of a tight-knit community and culture,” Lucht said. “We’re able to really come together and all support each other. I think that’s a big part of our success.”

Being both a participant in and recipient of these packed student sections during his high school career, Neukomm said it is always great to see that support from the rest of the school.

“It’s cool when you see the girls’ teams and everybody else show up at your games and vice versa,” Neukomm said. “It shows that everybody cares.”

The sense of community extends beyond Cissna Park’s athletes and their classmates, with coaches, teachers, families and other members of the town always willing to lend support.

Girls basketball coach Anthony Videka said it was nice that the class of 2026 had this community behind them as they made a little history this season.

“A lot of these kids, if they’re not friends, they’re family,” he said. “They all know how to support each other, and they’re raised really well. They’re all really good kids. It’s cool to see the community come together and support two really fun teams and some great athletes.”

When boys basketball coach Josh Marquez was in his junior and senior years at Cissna Park, he would spend his study hall period helping the lower grades in what were the kindergarten and first grade years for this senior class.

He said watching them achieve some of these things has been a joy.

“Seeing them grow up to the humans that they are today, not only as athletes, but as people in our community, has been awesome,” he said. “I’m not sure what was in the water that year in Cissna Park, but if we could replicate that, I’d gladly do it.”