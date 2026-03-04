5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Majestically Yours Wedding Expo, Try Hockey for Free Day and more

- Majestically Yours Wedding Expo (Kankakee): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss this one-stop shop wedding expo from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at The Majestic. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com for more information.
- National Try Hockey for Free Day (Kankakee): If your kids want to try playing hockey, here’s their chance! The Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will host this free event for kids 4 to 9 to learn some fundamentals about skating and hockey from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. No prior skating experience is necessary. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
- Annual St. Patrick Celebration (Bourbonnais): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of great food, lively entertainment, and classic Irish fun at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie, Bradley. Visit the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Facebook page for more information. The cost is $10 and this event is for adults 55-plus.
- Winter Market (Kankakee): The Majestic will host the Winter Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Explore handmade crafts, fresh produce, seasonal treats and more from local vendors. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information and a list of vendors.
- The Great Leprechaun Chase (Manteno): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this “Amazing Race”-style event in downtown Manteno from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants will stop at participating local businesses for fun mini-games and agility challenges. Visit mantenochamber.com for more information.
