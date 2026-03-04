Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Majestically Yours Wedding Expo, Try Hockey for Free Day and more

The Majestic in downtown Kankakee

The Majestic in downtown Kankakee will host the Majestically Yours Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 8. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Shaw Local News Network
  1. Majestically Yours Wedding Expo (Kankakee): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss this one-stop shop wedding expo from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at The Majestic. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com for more information.
  2. National Try Hockey for Free Day (Kankakee): If your kids want to try playing hockey, here’s their chance! The Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will host this free event for kids 4 to 9 to learn some fundamentals about skating and hockey from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. No prior skating experience is necessary. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
  3. Annual St. Patrick Celebration (Bourbonnais): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of great food, lively entertainment, and classic Irish fun at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie, Bradley. Visit the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Facebook page for more information. The cost is $10 and this event is for adults 55-plus.
  4. Winter Market (Kankakee): The Majestic will host the Winter Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Explore handmade crafts, fresh produce, seasonal treats and more from local vendors. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information and a list of vendors.
  5. The Great Leprechaun Chase (Manteno): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this “Amazing Race”-style event in downtown Manteno from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants will stop at participating local businesses for fun mini-games and agility challenges. Visit mantenochamber.com for more information.
Kankakee County5 Things to DoEntertainmentMusicFoodKankakeeBradleyBourbonnaisMantenoHerscherMomenceKankakee County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois