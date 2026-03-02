Shaw Local

Kankakee Community College hosts Fast Path information session on March 5

By Marcus Jackson

Kankakee Community College is hosting an information session about its Fast Path transfer degree program at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at KCC’s Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut, Watseka.

Fast Path is a two-year program that meets two classes per week, with classes grouped into eight-week sessions.

Graduates earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree and are prepared to enter four-year universities as juniors. The program admits a maximum of 20 students each fall, and each student receives a laptop.

“Fast Path was a great choice for starting my college journey,” said Addison Edwards, a 2024 Fast Path graduate. “It was affordable, helped me figure out my major, and fully prepared me to transfer to the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Addison Edwards, 2024 KCC Fast Path graduate. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

“We mentor, guide, and coach each student,” the program mentor Nancy Schunke said in a news release. “We want them to be successful. Our graduates are ready to transfer as juniors to a four-year college or university.”

The ninth cohort of students will start classes in August. Applications are now being accepted.

For more information, visit fastpath.kcc.edu. To reserve a seat at the information session, contact Nancy Schunke at nschunke@kcc.edu or 815-802-8780.

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network