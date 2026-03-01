Payton Temple becomes Clifton Central’s first-ever girls wrestling state champion

Payton Temple, of Iroquois West is declared the winner after beating Chicago Kelly’s Sara Martiniz-Lopez in the 190-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Eleven years ago, Payton Temple’s little brother was going to start youth wrestling and she had a question,

She (said), ‘Why can’t I?’" said Rebecca Temple, Payton’s mom. “That’s how it started. Dad wanted brother to wrestle and she (said), ‘Well, I can do it, too.’”

Indeed, she can.

Temple became the first Clifton Central girls wrestling state champion Saturday afternoon at Grossinger Motors Arena, winning a 5-4 decision over Kelly’s Sara Martinez Lopera in the 170-pound final.

It’s the third state medal for Temple (38-0), who was sixth at 190 in 2024 and runner-up at 190 last season.

“I’m just so happy that all my hard work finally paid off,” Temple said. “I’ve been putting in all the extra work and it just finally happened. I really wanted to get it last year, (but) I feel just short.”

Last year also was when mom and daughter were practice partners for the final time.

“Last year she tore my ACL on the first day of practice and so mom can’t wrestle with her (any) more,” Rebecca Temple said. “I’ve learned that. But we can push her.”

That was painful in the moment obviously. But the family can laugh about it now.

“I said I won’t wrestle her (any) more and she said, ‘You should have learned the first time,” Rebecca Temple said with a smile.

Both Payton and Rebecca can’t help but marvel about the rise of girls wrestling, which is in its fifth season as an IHSA-sanctioned sport.

“It’s crazy to think that it just used to be a girls open state tournament, anyone can go,” Payton said. “And now there’s a full regional, sectional, state (series) and it just keeps growing. There’s more and more (competitors) every year.”

And along with the increased quantity is increased quality.

“I definitely feel like I had to work a little bit more in my matches than last year,” Payton said.

Meanwhile, the sport also has been growing at Clifton Central. Payton was one of two girls in the program as a freshman (the other, senior Karmen Cody, also won a state medal) and she only had around 10 regular-season matches.

Now Clifton Central, which has a co-op with Iroquois West, has 15 girls wrestlers and Payton finished with almost 40 matches.

“I think more and more girls are realizing they can go somewhere with this and are pushing harder to get there,” Rebecca said.

Against Martinez Lopera, Payton definitely had to push hard.

“I was trying to stay in good position the whole time, keep my elbows in and keep (good) head position,” she said. “I feel like head position really won that match for me.”

There are a lot more matches in Payton’s future, and not just her final high school season next year.

“I love freestyle way more than this,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for freestyle for so long.”

Kind of like how long she was waiting to make history for her school.

But the wait is over.