5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Open Mic Night, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra this weekend

- Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The program, “The British Isles,” features work by Ralph Vaughan Willams, Felix Mendelssohn and more. Tickets start at $5. Visit kvso.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Open Mic Night (Kankakee): Deer Ridge Barn will host an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. All musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome to participate. The bar will be open. Visit Deer Ridge Barn’s Facebook page for more information.
- Mattea’s Joy Princess Breakfast (Kankakee): Spend a magical morning with your little princess at this special breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Kankakee Country Club. Enjoy breakfast, crafts, dancing and more. Tickets are $75 for adults and $50 for kids 12 and under. Visit ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/MJPrincessBreakfast for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Majestically Yours Wedding Expo (Kankakee): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss this one-stop shop wedding expo from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at The Majestic. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com for more information.
- National Try Hockey for Free Day (Kankakee): If your kids want to try playing hockey, here’s your chance! The Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will host this free event for kids 4 to 9 to learn some fundamentals about skating and hockey from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. No prior skating experience is necessary. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
