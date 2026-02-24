Celebrate Shakespeare at Plum Creek Center in Crete

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of Feb. 23. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Quack ‘n’ Sip! - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Create and paint a one-of-a-kind duck mosaic during this guided make-and-take workshop. All supplies, including a frame and easel, are provided. Admission to this 21+ event is $20 per person. Register by Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Bard Among the Bark - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 1-April 30, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Explore William Shakespeare’s connection to the natural world through a self-guided, Mad Libs-style activity that includes a short hike and a prize upon completion. This free event is intended for all ages.