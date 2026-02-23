Riverside Hospital in Kankakee’s McCuiston discusses health disparities in Black Americans

Health problems do not affect every community in the same way. In many parts of the country, Black Americans face higher rates of serious illnesses. They also often have less trust in the healthcare system. Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, Chief Medical Officer at Riverside Healthcare, said understanding both issues is the first step toward change.

What health challenges do Black families face?

McCuiston has practiced medicine for almost four decades and has seen these challenges up close. He pointed to several conditions that affect Black families more often than others.

“There are higher rates of heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, influenza, pneumonia, diabetes, AIDS and HIV, and STDs in the Black community,” he explained. “We also have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality.”

What is the reason for the disparity?

These gaps did not happen by accident. McCuiston said a long history of mistreatment in medicine has created deep mistrust.

“That had started a long time ago with the medical mistrust that started back in the 1800s. That’s when they had enslaved Black women, and they were doing experimental processes and surgeries on them,” he stated. “Everybody is aware of the Tuskegee Project, where researchers gave men syphilis, and they went untreated. The latest was Henrietta Lacks, where Johns Hopkins took her cells without her permission and used them for research.”

He added that even recent events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have reminded many people of this unequal treatment. “Most recently, the COVID pandemic, where we were the last ones who got the vaccines. We had higher admission rates, higher ICU rates. That mistrust is out there.”

Actions – not words – spark change

McCuiston believes hospitals must face this history honestly. At Riverside, leaders are working to rebuild trust through action, not only words. “It starts at the top,” he said. “It is important to the board, important to the senior leadership, and all the way down to the medical staff. We’re trying to do things to bring back that trust.”

One way Riverside is helping is by addressing the social needs that affect health. These include food, housing, education, and income. McCuiston noted that Riverside runs a food pantry to help patients and employees who struggle to afford meals. “Riverside does have a food pantry. I believe we are the only hospital in the state of Illinois that has a food pantry we can refer patients to and employees to,” he shared.

He also works with the local NAACP to host town halls where doctors answer community questions. “They need a face. They want to know who are they going to be seeing,” he explained. “We were able to let people know what we do here at the hospital and what to expect when they get here.”

Becoming your own health advocate

For individuals, McCuiston says the most important step is to take an active role in personal health. “You need to be an active participant in your care,” he said. “You need to get a primary care doctor, get recommended screenings, and be able to ask questions and get those questions answered.”

He added that providers must also do their part. “Doctors have to realize that it is for real and not bury their heads. Everybody is different, but everybody needs the same treatment.”

Rebuilding trust will take time. But, McCuiston believes honest conversations and real support can help close the health gaps facing the Black community.

