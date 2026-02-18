Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: ‘The Great Solar System Adventure,’ Winter Market at The Majestic

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

By Shaw Local News Network
  1. Mini-book making (Kankakee): Learn how to create your own mini-book at this craft night for adults at Rubber Rose Books & Print. The workshop is from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. The cost is $20. Visit Little Me Studio’s website for more information.
  2. The Great Solar System Adventure (Bourbonnais): Strickler Planetarium presents “The Great Solar System Adventure” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. The 25-minute show features “The Great Schiaparelli” as he takes the audience on a space-time adventure within his wondrous Observatorium. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit the planetarium’s website for more information.
  3. Winter Market at The Majestic (Kankakee): Shop your favorite local vendors at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market – Winter Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 21 at The Majestic, 150 N Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. The winter market offers fresh local goods, handmade items and more. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com for more information.
  4. 20 Years on the 20th at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena (Kankakee): Celebrate Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s 20th anniversary at an Olympic-style Trial Night open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Participants can try figure skating, hockey and curling in 20-minute drop-in rotations. The cost is $20 person, which includes dinner. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
  5. Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The program, “The British Isles,” features work by Ralph Vaughan Willams, Felix Mendelssohn and more. Tickets start at $5. Visit kvso.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Kankakee County5 Things to DoEntertainmentMusicFoodKankakeeBradleyBourbonnaisMantenoHerscherMomenceKankakee County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois