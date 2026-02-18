5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: ‘The Great Solar System Adventure,’ Winter Market at The Majestic

- Mini-book making (Kankakee): Learn how to create your own mini-book at this craft night for adults at Rubber Rose Books & Print. The workshop is from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. The cost is $20. Visit Little Me Studio’s website for more information.
- The Great Solar System Adventure (Bourbonnais): Strickler Planetarium presents “The Great Solar System Adventure” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. The 25-minute show features “The Great Schiaparelli” as he takes the audience on a space-time adventure within his wondrous Observatorium. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit the planetarium’s website for more information.
- Winter Market at The Majestic (Kankakee): Shop your favorite local vendors at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market – Winter Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 21 at The Majestic, 150 N Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. The winter market offers fresh local goods, handmade items and more. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com for more information.
- 20 Years on the 20th at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena (Kankakee): Celebrate Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s 20th anniversary at an Olympic-style Trial Night open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Participants can try figure skating, hockey and curling in 20-minute drop-in rotations. The cost is $20 person, which includes dinner. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
- Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The program, “The British Isles,” features work by Ralph Vaughan Willams, Felix Mendelssohn and more. Tickets start at $5. Visit kvso.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
