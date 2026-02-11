5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Sweetie Skate, Galentine’s party at The Lush Vine and more this weekend

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

Sweetie Skate (Kankakee): Ice skate with your special someone at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Skate under glowing lights to hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and today. Admission is $9 per person. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information. Galentine’s Party at The Lush Vine (Kankakee): Spend an evening celebrating the special women in your life at this Galentine’s Day event at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at The Lush Vine. Guests will enjoy treats, sips, creative projects and more. Tickets are $33.85. Visit thelushvine.net for more information. Valentine’s Day with Howl at the Moon (Kankakee): Celebrate Valentine’s Day at this dueling pianos performance at The Majestic. The event is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. The musicians will be playing crowd favorites and will take requests. Dinner is available at an additional cost. Visit The Majestic’s Facebook page for more information. Notte d’Amore for 2 at Cork Wine Bar (Kankakee): Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner for two at Cork Wine Bar in Kankakee on Saturday, Feb. 14. Seatings are available at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Couples will enjoy a pasta bar and private chef, as well as two cocktails each for $150 per couple. Visit Cork’s Facebook page for more information. Valentine’s Day Dinner (Grant Park): Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park on Saturday, Feb. 14. Seatings are available between 5 and 8:30 p.m. The five-course, prix fixe meal incldues charcuterie, soup, salad, choice of entree and cherries jubilee for dessert. The cost is $69.95 per person. Reservations are required. Visit bennettcurtis.com for more information or to make a reservation.

