Back to square one: Manteno holds off on new turf at Square on Second

With the ongoing changes to Manteno’s Square on Second, a portion of the center area of the park was to have some artificial turf replaced due to wear and tear.

The estimate for the installation of the new turf to replace the old turf that’s approximately eight to 10 years old was $86,218 by LT Turf Pros, of Peotone. The turf was purchased two years ago when the area on the south end of the Square was surfaced.

The motion to approve the installation failed during the Manteno Village Board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 3-3 and four votes are needed to approve any expenditure of funds.

Trustees CJ Boudreau, Todd Crockett and Joel Gesky voted in favor of the expenditure, while trustees Mike Barry and Peggy Vaughn voted against. Annette Zimbelman was absent due to illness, which required a vote by Mayor Annette Lamore, who voted against the expenditure.

LaMore said she was still upset that an earlier vote for a liquor-gaming license for a potential new business, Ace & Vine, failed, so she wasn’t quite ready to make a decision when the turf expenditure came up for vote.

“I know we need to put the turf down, but I’m just wondering if there’s a more economical way to do that,” she said. “That’s a lot of money, $86,000.”

Gesky said they will discuss at the next Properties and Recreation Committee meeting what the next step might be.

“Since we don’t want to install the turf and do any improvements over there, what do we want to do?” he asked. “Do we want to take delivery of the turf that we’ve already paid for and put it up in the attic at public works, or what do we want to do with it? So we as a board have some discussions to be made.”

The $86,218 installation charge also included a change order because of the construction of the pavilion; there is some work to do, including removing a fence and sidewalk. Also, an old tree was taken down due to age.

The new turf will cover an area in the center of the Square from the east-west sidewalk to the north end of the park.

Barry asked what was the life expectancy of the turf. Superintendent of Public Works Jim Hanley said the turf typically lasts eight to 10 years, but the technology is always improving.

“The thing is that down the line, like we talked about the [committee] meeting, that’s $8,000 a year, eight to $10,000 a year,” Barry said. “... So next time, eight years from now, it might be 150 grand to replace all that turf.

“Once again, I understand that we have to continually look at things. But if I had a piece of turf that I paid $86,000 for that’s only going to last for eight to 10 years, I definitely would have looked at the long-term possibility.”

Vaughn asked Hanley if they looked at putting sod down instead. Hanley said an irrigation system would have to be installed to provide upkeep, and the sod would still get worn out due to the use.

Hanley also said there was grass on the south side of the Square originally, and it was getting burned out by children playing on the surface.

“We’ve created the spot for kids to go to, so they use it,” he said. “And I think that’s part of the reason why they wanted to go with turf, because it’s not muddy, it looks clean, gives a spot for kids to play in.”

The next Properties and Recreation Committee meeting is at 7 a.m. Feb. 18 in the village board room.