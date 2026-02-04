5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Zonta Party Gras, ‘Undiscovered Worlds’ at Strickler Planetarium

5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

Zonta Party Gras (Kankakee): The Kankakee Knights of Columbus will host Zonta Party Gras from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The event, which will have a dinner buffet, auction, raffles and more, is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $50 per person. Visit zontakankakee.com/events/partygras for more information. Undiscovered Worlds (Bourbonnais): Olivet Nazarene University’s Strickler Planetarium will feature the 30-minute”Undiscovered Worlds" presentation on the planets being discovered in orbit around distant stars ongoing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7. Tickets are $5. Visit strickler.olivet.edu/schedule for more information. “Drop the Beat, Name the Beat” (Kankakee): The Kankakee Public Library will host this fun music trivia challenge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The library will play songs, share lyrics, or play tunes by Black artists. Visit lions-online.org for more information. Line Dancing (Kankakee): The Venu’ Lounge in Kankakee will host line dancing with Susiebell from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays. The Venu’ is located at 171 S. Schuyler Ave. A $5 donation is recommended. Visit The Venu’ Lounge’s Facebook page for more information. Valentine’s Day Dinner (Grant Park): Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park on Saturday, Feb. 14. Seatings are available between 5 and 8:30 p.m. The five-course, prix fixe meal incldues charcuterie, soup, salad, choice of entree and cherries jubilee for dessert. The cost is $69.95 per person. Reservations are required. Visit bennettcurtis.com for more information or to make a reservation.

To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.