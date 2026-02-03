Kankakee County sheriff’s police investigate homicide near state line

Kankakee County sheriff’s police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating a homicide that occurred at a bar located on the Illinois/Indiana state line.

In a release from sheriff’s police, 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale, of Momence, was identified as the victim.

The bar is located in the 17000 block of Illinois Route 114.

Shortly before noon Monday, deputies responded to the bar following a report of someone possibly dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Police said based on evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, sheriff’s detectives have classified the incident as an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.