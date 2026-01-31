Reed-Custer downs Coal City for 7th straight win, Milford earns OT VVC victory: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Reed-Custer 44, Coal City 40: The Comets (14-10, 7-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) stayed hot with their seventh win in a row on Friday. They’ve also won their last six conference games. Kaiden Klein had 18 points and six rebounds while Eddie Bryan had 11 points and 17 boards. Chase Isaac had nine points and nine rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (9-12, 1-9).

Milford 53, Schlarman 46 (OT): At home, the Bearcats (4-17, 2-5 Vermilion Valley Conference) got 17 points from Hixon Lafond and 14 from Jack Van Hoveln as they earned their second straight win.

Wilmington 52, Clifton Central 49: At home, Declan Moran drilled four 3-pointers and had a team-high 18 points to lead Wilmington (16-7). Ryan Kettman had 14 points and Brysen Meents added 12.

No individual stats were available for the Comets (13-6).

St. Anne 73, Trinity 48: The Cardinals (18-5) extended their winning streak to 10 games with Friday’s road win over the Eagles (4-9). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Peotone 59, Momence 45: Behind 17 points and 15 rebounds from Ethan McNeill, the Blue Devils (11-10) picked up their third win in four games. Nick Cronin and Alex Chenoweth added 12 points apiece while Tyler Walker chipped in 10.

Erick Castillo had 16 points to lead Momence (11-10) while D’Angelo Hundley added 10.

Lincoln-Way Central 58, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39: On the road, Kobe Lawrence had 13 points and Trey Lawrence and Dajuam Brown had nine apiece for the Boilermakers (5-17, 0-11 SouthWest Suburban Conference).

Manteno 82, Grant Park 21: Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (10-13), led by Ramsey Owens with 19 points. Braden Campbell added 11 while Eric Eldridge and Quinn Campbell had 10 apiece.

Max Paez had six points for the Dragons (1-20) and Shawn Kveck had five.

Herscher 50, Beecher 39: At Beecher, no individual stats were available for the Tigers (9-15).

Jadyn Stout’s 15 points and nine rebounds led Beecher (4-17), who also got 13 points from Aaron Harden.

Cissna Park 63, Oakwood 47: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (11-13, 3-4 VVC) as they picked up their third win in four games.

Watseka 39, Westville 19: At Westville, the Warriors (7-15, 3-4 VVC) scored a conference win.

Salt Fork 52, Iroquois West 30: Wyatt Breen had 11 points and Caleb Fauser had nine as the Raiders (1-20, 0-7 VVC) fell on the road.

Girls basketball

Clifton Central 58, Momence 28: At Momence, no individual stats were available for either team. The Comets improved to 17-8 and 12-2 in the RVC, while Momence slid to 4-15, 4-10.

Cissna Park 55, Oakwood 17: The Timberwolves (19-2, 9-0 VVC) ran away with a home win Friday, their seventh win in a row. Addison Lucht had 16 points and five steals, Lauryn Hamrick had 14 points and four rebounds and Sophie Duis had 12 points and three rebounds.