Gardner-South Wilmington boys basketball outlasts Herscher in double OT: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Herscher 47 (2OT): At home, the Panthers (13-10) outscored the Tigers 8-2 in the second overtime as the difference. Cameron Gray had 19 points and even rebounds, Leondre Kemp had 12 points and eight boards and Cooper Bires had 11 points and six boards.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (8-15).

Reed-Custer 66, Grant Park 19: At Grant Park, the Comets (13-10) extended their winning streak to six games. Eddie Bryan had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, while Kaiden Klein added 11 points.

Shawn Kveck’s 11 points led Grant Park (1-19). Rigo Venegas had five points.

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 62, Fisher 20: At Fisher, the Timberwolves (18-2, 8-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) were lifted by Addison Lucht’s 22 points, five assists, one rebound and four steals. Lauryn Hamrick added 12 points.

Wilmington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: At home, Sami Liaromatis paced the Wildcats (16-8) with 13 points, followed by 10 from Nina Egizio and eight from Keeley Walsh.

Maddie Simms’ 13 points led Gardner-South Wilmington (6-19), who got six from Ellie Marquez.