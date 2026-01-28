St. Anne clinches 9-0 RVC season, Kankakee moves to 8-0 in conference play: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

St. Anne 66, Tri-Point 30: The Cardinals (17-5, 9-0 River Valley Conference) secured their second straight unbeaten conference season and second straight RVC title with Tuesday’s dominant road win over the Chargers. No individual stats were immediately available.

Kankakee 67, Bloom 47: After beating Bloom by 10 points earlier in the season, the Kays (17-1, 8-0 Southland Athletic Conference) doubled that margin in Tuesday’s win, their 12th in a row. Lincoln Williams had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. EJ Hazelett had 17 points and eight rebounds. Kenaz Jackson added 12 points while Cedric Terrell III had 10 points, five assists and five steals.

Reed-Custer 48, Peotone 43: Led by a 14-point, seven-rebound performance from Matthew Kuban, the Comets (12-10, 6-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) won a road conference game to extend their winning streak to five games. Jesse Tresouthick added 11 points and three rebounds while Chase Isaac had 10 points and five boards.

The Blue Devils (9-10, 5-4 ICE) were led by Tyler Walker and Ethan McNeill with 14 points apiece. Nick Cronin added 12 points.

Milford 50, Momence 37: A 12-game losing streak is no more for the Bearcats (3-17) following their home win Tuesday. Jack VanHoveln led the team with 18 points while Hixon Lafond added nine points and Aiden Frerichs and Coby Brown had eight apiece.

Momence (11-9) got 14 points from D’Angelo Hundley and 10 from Erick Castillo.

Timothy Christian 48, Bishop McNamara 45: The Fightin’ Irish (8-5, 2-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference) dropped a conference game on the road Tuesday, their second CCC loss to come by just three points. Karter Krutsinger led the Irish with 15 points.

Lisle 47, Wilmington 34: Following consecutive close wins, the Wildcats (15-7, 6-4 ICE) dropped a conference game on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Armstrong 80, Iroquois West 43: The Raiders (1-19, 0-6 Vermilion Valley Conference) got 17 points from Landen Kraft in a road conference loss.

Hoopeston 41, Cissna Park 38: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (9-13, 2-4 VVC) from their road conference loss Tuesday.

Illinois Lutheran 45, Grant Park 23: The Dragons (1-18, 1-9 RVC) fell on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls basketball

Iroquois West 44, Beecher 41: The Raiders (13-9) held on to win a close nonconference battle at home Tuesday to pick up their ninth win in 11 games. Phylicity Leonard led the team with 13 points while Amelia Scharp added 12.

Beecher (13-11) was led by Madison Smith with nine points and Caitlin O’Neil with eight.

Clifton Central 52, Grace Christian 45: The Comets (15-8, 10-2 RVC) picked up their fourth straight win on Tuesday, all of which have come in RVC play. No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets.

Zoey Baldridge had 27 points for the Crusaders (9-12, 8-6) in the home loss.

Serena 45, Reed-Custer 43: Alyssa Wollenzien had 20 points, nine rebounds and a pair of steals as the Comets (11-12) dropped a close nonconference game at home. Harlie Liebermann added 11 points while Morgan Toler had six points and eight rebounds.