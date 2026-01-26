Manteno appoints village chaplain

From the “what’s old is new again” in village government, the Manteno Board of Trustees unanimously approved Don Lesher as village chaplain on Jan. 20.

Manteno Mayor Annettee LaMore said she was glad to bring Lesher’s name up to be appointed chaplain after he approached her recently about filling that role. He volunteered to give an invocation at the start of a Board meeting several months back when the mayor asked if there were any ministers present.

“My wife nudged me and said ‘You should go up there,’” Lesher. “That’s what happened.”

LaMore referenced a resolution to the village ordinance from June 4, 1984, that established a village chaplain. She read the chaplain’s duties:

“The village chaplain shall be at the disposal of the president of the board of trustees, police and any other department head that requests his services. He shall provide comfort and counseling to any resident of the village at the request of the president of the board of trustees.”

LaMore explained the village has had chaplains in the past, but one wasn’t being formally used at the present time. The most recent chaplains were the Revs. Tony Nugent and Lance Hurley.

“They are both retired,” she said. “Father Tony’s probably in his 80s, and he’s probably traveling. And the other gentleman, Reverend Lance says, ‘My wife and I are doing so much traveling and visiting with our kids, I really don’t have time for it.’”

Lesher, who graduated in 1981 from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, was happy to fill the void. Lesher, 68, works a part-time job for about 20 hours a week, so he has the time. He moved to Manteno one year ago from Alsip after he finished a term with eldership at Moraine Valley Church in Palos Heights.

He said he wants to reach out to people who are hurting or individuals who lost a family member.

“And just general things with the fire and police departments and stuff like that,” Lesher said.

LaMore said it’s also about making the spiritual element part of the village government.

“When I became mayor, I incorporated the invocation, because I think it’s important,” she said. “I want God here. I want God on my side.”