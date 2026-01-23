Local Eagle Scout making splash in pageant world

Alexis McCullough, of Bourbonnais, receives the Imani P. Muse Interview Award at the Miss Chicago and Miss Chicago's Teen competition on Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo Provided by Cassandra McCullough)

Six titleholders were crowned at the 2026 Miss Chicago and Miss Chicago’s Teen competition on Jan. 11, including a familiar name for the Kankakee region.

Alexis McCullough, 17, the former Miss Kankakee’s Teen 2025, was crowned Miss Chicago’s Teen 2026.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student made a name for herself while raising funds for her Eagle Scout service project, a Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which now sits in Bourbonnais’ Marcotte Park.

The 2026 Miss Chicago and Miss Chicago’s Teen competition took place at the Irish American Heritage Center on Sunday, Jan. 11.

After three hours of competition, which featured interviews, evening gowns, talent, and more, Kate Dimmett was crowned Miss Chicago 2026.

Alexis McCullough was crowned Miss Chicago’s Teen 2026 and Kate Dimmett was crowned Miss Chicago 2026 at the Jan. 11, 2026 competition. (Photo Provided by Cassandra McCullough)

McCullough was crowned Miss Chicago’s Teen 2026 and received several awards, including the Imani P. Muse Interview Award and the Talent/HERStory Award.

McCullough also tied with Kerry Koranteng for the Evening Gown Award.

The Miss Chicago competition, part of the Miss America organization, began in 1922 and holds the distinction of being the oldest pageant in Illinois. This year marked the 104th Miss Chicago competition.

Four other delegates also walked away with crowns at the Miss Chicago and Miss Chicago’s Teen competition. Allison Garcia was crowned Miss Windy City, and Landry Shine took the title of Miss Windy City’s Teen.

Sharron Kagan and Kerry Koranteng captured the titles of Miss Cook County and Miss Cook County’s Teen, respectively.

McCullough will be competing for Miss Illinois Teen in June.