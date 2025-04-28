Teen brings Gold Star Families Memorial to Bourbonnais

Alexis McCullough, 17, of Bourbonnais, stands in front of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which she successfully completed for her Eagle Scout project, during the dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS – The images on the back of the newly-erected Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Marcotte Park symbolize four ideals of military service – homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice.

Though all of the concepts hold significance, one image etched into the black-granite surface is closer to Alexis McCullough’s heart than the rest.

The image representing “family” shows Alexis as a little girl walking hand-in-hand with her dad, Col. Mark McCullough, in his Army uniform.

Col. McCullough died in October 2019, ushering Alexis into the network of Gold Star families just shy of her 12th birthday, and eventually, inspiring her pursuit of the monument for her Eagle Scout service project.

“This moment means more than I could fully ever express with words,” the 17 year old said to a crowd of over 150 gathered for a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

Alexis McCullough, 17, of Bourbonnais, is seen through the cutout in the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which she successfully completed for her Eagle Scout project, following the dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Holding her other hand in the image is her mom, Cassandra, her biggest cheerleader and support system through the process of fundraising more than $120,000 for the monument and surrounding landscaping.

Holding back tears during an emotional speech, McCullough said the monument represents a special area in the community, much like her father’s grave in Texas, which she hasn’t yet had the opportunity to visit.

Currently a Life Scout in Boy Scouts of America Troop 319G in St. George, McCullough said her service project — a necessary step in attaining the rank of Eagle Scout — became a journey of “reflection, remembrance and deep gratitude.”

“It is my sincere hope that this is a space where we can honor the memory, have a sanctuary, a place of peace, and respect those in our village who have endured the loss of a loved one,” she said.

Several others spoke to the significance of the memorial before its unveiling, including local veterans advocates and community officials.

Steve Whitehead, director of development for the Woody Williams Foundation, said the nonprofit was started as a grassroots organization to honor, recognize and serve Gold Star families.

Woody Williams was a World War II veteran who served in the Marine Corps and received a Congressional Medal of Honor.

Williams initially worked with Gold Star mothers but eventually expanded his reach to helping all family members affected by loss.

“Woody dedicated his life to recognizing those who had fallen, those who had served, those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Whitehead said.

The first monument was established in Williams’ home state of West Virginia, but there are now more than 140 across all 50 states.

The Bourbonnais monument was one of two unveiled in the region on Saturday, with another monument also dedicated in Watseka.

“Today is a beautiful example, I believe, of the patriotism and the appreciation we have in this country,” Whitehead said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the community is proud of what McCullough was able to accomplish.

“Many of us know how hard it can be to raise funds locally, and you took that challenge on and you succeeded,” Rowe said. “What you’ve done here for Kankakee County, for all the Gold Star families, is simply amazing.”

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, a former Scoutmaster, said he has talked with likely hundreds of Scouts about their service projects over the years, and none have been as ambitious or costly.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore speaks during the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The project was planned and fundraised for by 17-year-old Alexis McCullough, of Bourbonnais, for her Eagle Scout project in honor of her father, Col. Mark McCullough. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The village partnered with McCullough to select a location and plan for the monument.

“She came in and sat down and had a three-ring binder to hand me with everything listed and spelled out in there,” he recalled. “Now, I meet with development people about multi-million-dollar projects that didn’t come in as organized as Alexis did.”

Schore noted that only a small percentage of Scouts ever complete the rank of Eagle Scout, and those who do so have earned it.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is not a situation where participation trophies are given.

“I’ve never seen a project to this magnitude as an Eagle project,” Schore said. “We are so thrilled to have it here in the village of Bourbonnais and in the county. This is bigger than just here.”

Eric Peterson, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and the CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, read a letter of congratulations sent from Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Illinois is proud to have enjoyed your service to our state,” Pritzker’s letter read. “As you reflect on your accomplishments, I urge you to make plans for the future that will build on your past successes. I am grateful for all the ways your efforts have supported a strong future for Illinois.”

Eric Peterson, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and the CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, speaks during the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The project was planned and fundraised for by 17-year-old Alexis McCullough, left, of Bourbonnais, for her Eagle Scout project in honor of her father, Col. Mark McCullough. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Peterson said the Gold Star concept goes back to World War I, when families would hang small flags called service banners in their windows containing blue stars for every family member in uniform.

If a service member died in combat or service, the family would change the blue star to a gold star. The gold color symbolized sacrifice.

Over the years, the idea grew into the concept of Gold Star families, which refers to families who have lost a loved one in military service.

“The gold star is still a very honored and sacred symbol,” Peterson said. “It represents sacrifice, honor and loss, and it reminds people that military service can sometimes come at the ultimate cost.”

Peterson also recalled his excitement to meet with McCullough upon first hearing about her project idea.

“I was incredibly eager to see a passion to serve those who have served that rivals my own,” he said. “After our first meeting, I knew that this day would come after seeing the passion in Alexis’ eyes and the unconditional love and support of her mother, Cassandra. I genuinely believe that many mountains can be moved that way.”