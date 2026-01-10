The Riverside Orthopedic Surgery Team welcomes MD, Didi Omiyi, to its staff.

Riverside Healthcare is welcoming Didi Omiyi, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgery providers.

Dr. Omiyi specializes in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of hip and knee disorders. He brings over a decade of experience in adult reconstruction and total joint surgery, including robotic partial and total knee replacement, minimally invasive direct anterior approach hip replacement, and complex revision total joint replacement.

Dr. Omiyi earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC. He went on to complete a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at the Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

Dr. Omiyi is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Dr. Omiyi is accepting new patients at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center located at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais.