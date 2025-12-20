‘I don’t want to die’: Kankakee woman seeks kidney donor

Lori Anderson, 67, of Kankakee, stands with her display of her grandchildren at Heritage Development & Construction Company where she is the office manager. Anderson, who is seeking a life-saving kidney donation, said her hope is to be able to spend more time with her family and grandchildren. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There are many definitions of the perfect Christmas gift.

Some say diamonds. Some say money. Some say a Barbie doll. Others might say a catcher’s mitt.

For 67-year-old Kankakeean Lori Anderson, she is seeking the gift of life. More specifically, the continuation of life. Her life.

The office manager for Heritage Development & Construction Company of downtown Kankakee, Anderson, would love to have a kidney transplant, not exactly something that can be placed under a holiday tree or inside a hanging stocking.

It would be fair to say that is all she wants for Christmas.

Suffering from the total loss of her kidney function dating back to January 2024, she is enduring three weekly, four-hour sessions of dialysis at Prime Healthcare St. Mary’s Hospital to keep herself alive.

From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, she goes through the blood filtering and purification process that dialysis mechanically provides.

She is pleading for a kidney donation – she is blood type B-positive, but noted blood type O is also acceptable – so she can continue life to watch her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren grow.

“They are my future,” she said of her extended family. “They are my way.”

And she wants to see them mature for as long as a replacement kidney will allow.

Lori Anderson, 67, of Kankakee, poses with her great-grandaughters Erin and Brylee. Anderson, who is seeking a life-saving kidney donation, said her hope is to be able to spend more time with her family and grandchildren. (Provided by Lori Anderson)

Out of nowhere

The 1976 graduate of Herscher High School and mother of two was seemingly struck out of the blue with a disorder known as Goodpasture Syndrome, which strikes the kidneys and lungs.

For her, the syndrome affected only her kidneys, but life is difficult and in constant jeopardy when extended trips to a blood-cleaning dialysis machine are required.

Anderson took an unusual step on Nov. 20 at the conclusion of the Kankakee Development Corporation’s annual luncheon to publicly plead for help in finding a willing and suitable donor.

Noting she has B-positive blood type, she is putting that type to work.

“So I guess I have to ‘be positive,’ ” she said with a smile.

Lori Anderson, 67, of Kankakee, rides a merry-go-round with her great-grandaughter Erin. Anderson, who is seeking a life-saving kidney donation, said her hope is to be able to spend more time with her family and grandchildren. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Goodpasture syndrome, also known as anti-glomerular basement membrane disease, is a rare autoimmune disease in which antibodies attack the basement membrane in the kidneys and lungs. In Anderson’s case, it caused dual kidney failure.

The exact cause of it is unknown, and the diagnosis is rare. Roughly one in a million people per year are diagnosed.

General symptoms include malaise, weight loss, fatigue, fever and chills are common, as are joint aches and pains.

Following her diagnosis, she spent the next five weeks hospitalized, first at Prime Healthcare and then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Brook.

During her stay at Christ Medical, she had seven surgeries. She said she died on the operating table on three occasions.

She obviously recovered and is living to fight the battle of her life – and for her life.

“I’m terminal. And I want to say I’m not afraid to die. But I don’t want to die. ... There is too much out there to live for.”

Seeking a special gift

Asking for the gift of a major organ is a big ask. She is well aware. She tries to ease the fears people may have by noting the donation would likely only cost the donor one or two days in the hospital.

She said there are no side effects to donating. Only one functioning kidney is needed for a healthy, normal life. She also noted her insurance will cover the costs.

She began spreading the word in November about her need. Speaking at the KDC meeting likely caught many people off guard. When she spoke, a hush fell over the Majestic banquet hall.

“I just need to find someone. Male, female, black, white, Hispanic. It doesn’t matter.”

She notes dialysis wipes her out. She is also very much diet restricted – no greasy foods, no dairy, no soda, no alcohol. She has been living largely on a diet of chicken and fish.

She noted this diet has caused her to shed 80 pounds. As a weight-loss tactic, she would not recommend it.

She has a Facebook page sharing her information. She said people can text her on her mobile phone at 815-549-6137. She will answer questions or concerns there.

At this point in her life, she thought she would be traveling or visiting her growing family. But she sits. Waiting. Praying. Hoping.

“I find myself in tears a lot more. This could be my last Christmas. It makes me sad.”

A special gift could change it all.