Manteno rides dominant fourth quarter to home win over Beecher: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls basketball

Manteno 47, Beecher 26: What had been a defensive slugfest turned into a runaway win for the Panthers (10-1), who outscored the Bobcats (5-6) 21-3 in the fourth quarter. Emily Horath had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Manteno while Maddie Gesky had 11 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Hillcrest 41, Bishop McNamara 32: The Fightin’ Irish (4-5) took a home loss Wednesday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Consolation Pool

Clifton Central 47, Herscher 37: A 20-point second quarter helped propel the Comets (10-5) to a consolation title at the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. Alexis Prisock led the team with 12 points while Eriannah Martinez added nine.

Leia Haubner had 11 points for Herscher (6-8), with Audrey Hoffman chipping in eight.

Hoopeston 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: Maddie Simms scored 23 points, but the Panthers (1-13) saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away after Hoopeston erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Reed-Custer 47: Leondre Kemp was dominant with 21 points and 20 rebounds, leading the Panthers (5-4) to a road win, their fifth win in the last six games. Stanley Buchanan added nine points and eight rebounds while Cooper Biros had nine points and five boards.

No individual stats were immediately available for Reed-Custer (3-6).