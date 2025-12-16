Miracle on Jeffery Street to showcase KHS talents

The Miracle on Jeffery Street holiday concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Kankakee High School, with an art gallery to begin at 6 p.m. (Image Provided by Kankakee School District)

Kankakee High School is inviting the community to witness a miracle this holiday season.

The Miracle on Jeffery Street holiday concert and art show is a celebration of the arts for the whole family.

The event will feature performances from students in choir, band, dance, theater, orchestra and more.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Kankakee High School Auditorium.

An art show and gallery viewing will take place before the start of the concert, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is free to attend.