Miracle on Jeffery Street to showcase KHS talents

Kankakee High School is inviting the community to witness a miracle this holiday season.
The Miracle on Jeffery Street holiday concert and art show is a celebration of the arts for the whole family.
The event will feature performances from students in choir, band, dance, theater, orchestra and more.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Kankakee High School Auditorium.
An art show and gallery viewing will take place before the start of the concert, beginning at 6 p.m.
The event is free to attend.