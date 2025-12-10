Pizano tabbed for Kankakee Christmas Parade marshal

Monica Pizano, who will serve as the 2025 Kankakee Christmas Parade grand marshal, stands for a portrait on Dec. 5, 2025, in downtown Kankakee. Pizano was the first Hispanic to own a real estate firm in Kankakee County when she opened her downtown RE/MAX Prestige Homes office in 2022, and will now be the first Latino marshal in the parade's history. (Tiffany Blanchette)

If there is such a thing as a trailblazing parade marshal, then Monica Pizano is it.

The 44-year-old Pizano, the first Hispanic to own a real estate firm in Kankakee County when she opened her downtown Kankakee RE/MAX Prestige Homes office in 2022, can now add another first to her resume.

Pizano, of St. Anne and a 1999 graduate of St. Anne Community High School, is the first Latino to be the Kankakee Christmas Parade’s grand marshal.

This Saturday’s parade will be only the fourth since it was restarted by 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak in December 2022, but in its previous long history, it never had a Latino or Hispanic grand marshal.

Pizano is not the first in her family to be a first in Kankakee. Her uncle, Aurelio Garcia, was the first Hispanic officer on the Kankakee Police Department when he was hired in April 1992. He has since retired.

The parade is not new to Pizano. Her real estate office is located in the 200 block of South Schuyler – basically in the center of the parade’s route.

However, she will have a far different vantage point this year. Pizano has been a fixture in the parade’s staging area, helping to get all the participants lined up and ready to move.

She will now be at the front, waving to those gathered along North and South Schuyler Avenues.

“I’m excited,” she said.

The parade is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

She also was a little bit nervous a couple of weeks ago when she was at the National Association of Realtors Conference in Houston, Texas. Attending the conference, she received a call from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

She, of course, thought something was wrong.

“I was frantic. I returned the call,” she explained. Curtis, however, had good news.

The committee of the three past grand marshals, along with himself and Marczak, who serves as the chairman of the parade’s organizing committee, had met and selected her as the grand marshal.

The parade grand marshals have been Dennis Baron, former longtime Kankakee 6th Ward alderman; Theodis Pace, longtime president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP; and Allison Beasley, Kankakee Public Library director.

Relieved the call was not about anything negative, Pizano broke out in laughter when Curtis delivered the news.

“It wasn’t bad news. I was speechless. I am so honored,” she said.

Biz owner and city helper

A lifelong Kankakee County resident, Pizano and her husband, Ricardo, are parents to son, Jose “Angel”, 22, and daughter, Sofia, 18.

She noted her grandfather was also one of the first Hispanics to call Kankakee County home.

“I want our youth to see can be change makers. This means a lot. I’m proud to be a Latino.”

The committee kicked around a couple of other names, but once Pizano’s name was brought to the table of the naming committee (past winners, along with Curtis and Marczak), it was agreed that she was the choice.

Beasley, who suggested Pizano, said her community engagement is what sets her apart. In addition to her professional work, Pizano is also vice president of the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership.

The partnership focuses on the collaboration of individuals and organizations in Kankakee County dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community.

Said Marczak: “A grand marshal should represent the heart of our community and Monica does exactly that. Her service, her advocacy and her commitment to our city make her an outstanding choice. We are honored to have her lead this year’s parade.”

Pizano has been active in helping protect Latinos and Hispanics against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the federal government’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

That work, Beasley said, is a key factor in bringing her name forward.

She said her dedication to downtown Kankakee has also not gone unnoticed.

“She one of the ‘behind the scene’ people who make this a better place to live. When I brought her name to the committee, everyone immediately went for her,” she said. “I was willing to fight for her if I had to.”

No fight was necessary.

Committee members know her spirit and her dedication.

“She’s one of those people who says, ‘What can I do to help?’ She jumps in and helps whenever possible,” Beasley said.

On Saturday, she will not be needed in the back of the parade. Her participation will be required up front, with a broad smile and hand waves to the crowd.