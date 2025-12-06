Bishop McNamara boys basketball’s unbeaten start continues: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic

Bishop McNamara 75, Cissna Park 56: Four Fightin’ Irish players were in double figures, led by 20 points from Callaghan O’Connor, as McNamara moved to 6-0. Coen Demack had 13 points, Richie Darr scored 12 points and Teddy Fogel had 11 points.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (0-4).

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 53, Watseka 38: No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors, who fell to 1-3.

Regular season

Sandburg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: At Sandburg, the Boilermakers (2-3) were on the wrong side of a one-point battle. Trey Lawrence had 11 points. Rontez Smith had nine points and Drew Kubal had eight points.

Manteno 53, Herscher 31: At home, the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 Illinois Central Eight) opened their conference season victorious. Ramsey Owens led the way with 13 points, followed by 10 points from Eric Eldridge and nine points from Dylan Polito.

Tanner Jones led Herscher (1-4, 0-1) with nine points. Austin Buckley had seven points and Alek Draper had five points.

Wilmington 50, Reed-Custer 36: At home, the Wildcats moved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the ICE behind a 24-point explosion from Brysen Meents. Ryan Kettman had 12 points and Declan Moran added eight points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Reed-Custer (2-3, 0-1).

Lisle 50, Coal City 47: At home, the Coalers (2-2, 0-1) dropped a heartbreaker in their ICE opener. Carter Gill had 12 points, Julian Micetich had 11 points and Dane Noffsinger added seven points.

Clifton Central 67, Illinois Lutheran 45: A balanced scoring effort lifted Clifton Central (3-1, 1-1) on the road Friday. Blake Chandler had 14 points, Derek Meier had 13 points, Jake Thompson had 12 points and Brady Shule had 11 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Beecher 46: Leondre Kemp and Cameron Gray each posted double-doubles to lead the Panthers (2-3, 2-0) to their second RVC win of the season. Kemp had 17 points and 12 rebounds while Gray had 14 points and 10 boards. Cooper Biros added nine points and eight rebounds.

For Beecher (1-4, 1-2) Wences Baumgartner and Duke Doran each put up 11 points and four rebounds.

Momence 46, Tri-Point 33: At home, Momence (3-2, 2-0) got 12 points from Erick Castillo and 11 points apiece from D’Angelo Hundley and Tommy Rounds.

St. Anne 78, Grace Chrsitian 17: No individual stats were immediately available for either team, as the host Cardinals (3-2, 2-0 RVC) flew past the Crusaders (0-2, 0-2).

Heyworth 61, Milford 32: Jack VanHoveln had 12 points and Hixon Lafond had nine for the Bearcats (0-2) in Friday’s road loss.

Girls basketball

Manteno 57, Peotone 23: The Panthers (6-1, 2-0 ICE) got the best of the rival Blue Devils (1-5, 1-1) on Friday. Maddie Gesky led Manteno with 16 points and six rebounds while Emily Horath added 13 points and five boards.

No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone.