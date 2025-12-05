Kankakee’s season-opening streak continues: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 69, Thornton 26: The Kays moved to 7-0 and 2-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a home win. Ki’Asia Wilson’s 19 points led all scorers, followed by 16 from Malea Harrison, 14 from Ava Johnson and 11 from London Stroud.

Lockport 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32: On the road, the Boilermakers fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the Southwest Suburban Conference.

Coal City 45, Wilmington 34: At home, the Coalers (3-5, 1-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) got a 17-point explosion from Sydney Larson, who added two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Laura Christopher had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jori Tucker added seven points, five rebounds and an assist.

No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington (5-2, 1-1).

Herscher 47, Reed-Custer 39: The host Tigers improved to 5-3 and 1-1 in the ICE.

Alyssa Wollenzein notched a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Comets (4-3, 0-2). Atiana Hood had eight points and four rebounds while Kamryn Wilkey and Harlie Liebermann had four points apiece.

Beecher 39, Grant Park 29: The host Bobcats (3-4, 2-1 River Valley Conference) scored their second double-digit win of the week thanks in large part to Gianna Bonomo’s 18 points.

Claire Sluis led Grant Park (2-3, 0-1) with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Abi Roberts had nine points and six boards. Taylor Panozzo added six points and 12 rebounds.

Clifton Central 63, Momence 27: At home, Clifton Central (4-4, 3-0 RVC) upped its win streak to three games behind a balanced scoring attack led by Alexis Prisock’s 11 points. Ella Ponton had nine points, Mia Perzee had eight points and Lia Prairie had seven points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (1-2, 0-1).

Donovan/St. Anne 42, Illinois Lutheran 13: The WildCards (1-5, 1-1 RVC) earned a home victory behind Lillian Courville’s 14 points, nine steals and four rebounds. Deven Walwer and Alexis Hedges each had eight points, with Walwer adding six boards and four steals and Hedges picking six pockets. Brisa Ortiz had seven points, nine steals and five rebounds.

Tri-Point 43, Grace Christian 17: On the road, the Crusaders fell to 2-6 and 1-1 in the RVC.

Boys basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Watseka 23: Watseka (1-2) was downed by the tournament hosts Thursday. Payton Schaumburg had eight points, followed by six from Owen Swartz.