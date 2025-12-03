Trinitee Thompson’s 19 points lead Bishop McNamara to 55-52 win over Pontiac: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 55, Pontiac 52: Led by 19 points and eight rebounds from Trinitee Thompson, the Fightin’ Irish (4-2) picked up a close home win over the visiting Indians. Jaide Burse added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals while Hailey Jackson had eight points, three assists and three steals.

Lincoln-Way West 75, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39: The Boilermakers (2-4) dropped their Southwest Suburban Conference opener at home on Tuesday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Herscher 50, Grace Christian 26: A 14-2 advantage in the fourth quarter helped the Tigers (4-3) pull away for the road win. Pippa Dunnill led Herscher with 19 points. Audrey Hoffman added 11 and Abby Coutant had seven points and nine rebounds.

For Grace Christian (2-5), Zoey Balrdidge scored 15 points while Kaitlyn Jorgensen had five.

Cissna Park 52, Tolono Unity 23: Addison Lucht and Lauryn Hamrick scored 12 points apiece for the Timberwolves (5-1). Lucht also had six steals and five assists and Hamrick had five assists and three steals. Josie Neuokomm had eight points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Kendyl Neukomm had nine points.

Prairie Central 54, Iroquois West 41: The Raiders (2-5) were led by Amelia Scharp and Kenleigh Henrershot with 11 points apiece in Tuesday’s defeat.

Joliet Catholic 56, Coal City 23: No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (2-5) from their road loss Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic

Bishop McNamara 60, Charleston 37: A trio of players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Fightin’ Irish (4-0) won to remain unbeaten on the season. Karter Krutsinger led the way with 15 points while Coen Demack added 11 points and Callaghan O’Connor finished with 10 points.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Cissna Park 47: The Timberwolves (0-2) took a tournament loss on Tuesday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Regular season

Beecher 52, Grant Park 21: The Bobcats (1-3) picked up their first win of the season in Tuesday’s River Valley Conference opener. No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Ka’Shawn Sherrod and Ian Hamann had five points apiece or Grant Park (0-4).

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Clifton Central 48: Despite a 25-point fourth quarter from the Comets, the Panthers (1-3, 1-0 RVC) held on for a win in their conference opener. Stanley Buchanan had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals while Leondre Kemp had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Gray had 14 points and eight rebounds.

For Clifton Central (1-1, 0-1 RVC), Blake Chandler scored 19 points and Jake Thompson added 14 points.

Momence 67, Grace Christian 16: Erick Castillo’s 17 points had Momence (2-2, 1-0 RVC) off and running in its conference opener. Chyler Mann added nine points for Momence in the road win.

Jonah Clyden had seven points for the Crusaders (0-1, 0-1 RVC) while Luke Peters had three.

Peotone 61, Milford 25: Tyler Walker scored 19 points for the Blue Devils (2-1) in Tuesday’s home win. Ethan McNeill added nine points and Alex Chenoweth added eight.

Milford was playing its season opener. Jack VanHoveln led the Bearcats with six points and Isaac Schaumburg had four.

Ridgeview 68, Iroquois West 29: Brody Mueller had eight points and Ashton Ehman had six for the Raiders (0-4) in a home loss.

Armstrong 70, Herscher 56: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (1-3) from Tuesday’s loss at home.