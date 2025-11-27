Wright in Kankakee, WVLI radio hosts partner for December event

Tune in for an entertaining event, “An Evening with Mike & Rob,” on Dec. 19 at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee.

Local radio personalities Mike Tomano and Rob West of Milner Media Partners’ WVLI radio station will be hosted by Wright in Kankakee for a fun and entertaining evening at the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home, 701 S. Harrison, Kankakee.

The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the gift shop opening at 6 p.m.

Be ready to laugh and have a great time with a surprise guest or two.

Tickets are $25 each. Refreshments provided.

Space is limited to 62 attendees. For more information and tickets, go to wright1900.org/events.

WVLI's Mike Tomano (Provided by WVLI)

WVLI's Rob West (Provided by WVLI)

For those looking for gifts before this event, the Bradley House Stable Gift Shop will once again be open for Shop Wright on Black Friday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at the B. Harley Bradley House.

Anyone making a purchase will receive a VIP pass for a sneak peek of the beautifully decorated house until noon that day.