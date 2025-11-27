Wright in Kankakee, WVLI radio hosts partner for December event

Tune in for an entertaining event, “An Evening with Mike & Rob,” on Dec. 19 at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee.
Local radio personalities Mike Tomano and Rob West of Milner Media Partners’ WVLI radio station will be hosted by Wright in Kankakee for a fun and entertaining evening at the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home, 701 S. Harrison, Kankakee.
The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the gift shop opening at 6 p.m.
Be ready to laugh and have a great time with a surprise guest or two.
Tickets are $25 each. Refreshments provided.
Space is limited to 62 attendees. For more information and tickets, go to wright1900.org/events.
For those looking for gifts before this event, the Bradley House Stable Gift Shop will once again be open for Shop Wright on Black Friday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at the B. Harley Bradley House.
Anyone making a purchase will receive a VIP pass for a sneak peek of the beautifully decorated house until noon that day.