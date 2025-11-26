2025 Daily Journal Boys Golf All-Area Team

First Team
Peyton Serafin, sr., Beecher: The area’s lone boys golfer to advance to state, Serafin made his third career Class 1A State Finals appearance. He shot a 1-under 71 in the second round to crack into the top-10, finishing ninth overall with a two-day score of 150. He was a 10-time medalist, including at the 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, River Valley Conference Tournament and Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.
Nolan Andrews, so., Bishop McNamara: The area’s only underclassmen to earn first-team All-Area, Andrews helped lead the Fightin’ Irish to their first regional title in 15 years. He won the All-City individual title and placed second at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic. He also finished top-10 in all six of the team’s tournaments and earned All-Chicagoland Christian Conference honors.
Max LaMore, sr., Bradley-Bourbonnais: LaMore was the Boilermakers’ leading scorer this season for the second time in his career, previously doing so as a freshman. The senior had a nine-hole average of 40.9 and qualified for sectionals for the second straight season. He also finished fifth at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.
Parker Mullady, sr., Herscher: In the first season for Herscher as a standalone program, Mullady’s nine-hole average of 39.9 was second on the team. His single-round low of 36 was the team’s lowest score of the season. He earned All-Illinois Central Eight Conference honors and was a three-time medalist.
Landon Bukowski, jr., Manteno: The Illinois Central Eight Conference’s overall points leader, Bukowski posted a nine-hole average of 40 and an 18-hole average of 83. He placed first at the Watseka Invite, fourth at the ICE Tournament to earn All-Conference honors, and he took third at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.
Second team
Braylon Ricketts, Bishop McNamara
Kaden Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais
Jaxon Duke, Coal City
Jaxson Joiner, Herscher
Cooper Meredith, Herscher
Honorable mention
Ben Anaclerio, Beecher; Charlie Nowak, Beecher; Jake Kehoe, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sam LaMore, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jameson Warner, Herscher; Malachi Ark, Iroquois West; Brody Mueller, Iroquois West; Ty Carlile, Manteno; Joey Bushnell, Milford; Gavin Costanzo, Peotone; Caden Baumgartner, Reed-Custer; Logan Bean, Reed-Custer; Carson Meister, St. Anne/Clifton Central; Jack Hutchinson, Watseka; Andrew Snowden, Watseka