2025 Daily Journal Boys Golf All-Area Team

Beecher's Peyton Serafin chips onto the green of hole 18 during the IHSA Class 1A Kankakee (McNamara) Regional at the Kankakee Elks Country Club last month. (Tiffany Blanchette)

First Team

Peyton Serafin (Photo Submitted by Brandon DuBois)

Peyton Serafin, sr., Beecher: The area’s lone boys golfer to advance to state, Serafin made his third career Class 1A State Finals appearance. He shot a 1-under 71 in the second round to crack into the top-10, finishing ninth overall with a two-day score of 150. He was a 10-time medalist, including at the 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, River Valley Conference Tournament and Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.

Nolan Andrews (Photo Submitted by Wes Andrews)

Nolan Andrews, so., Bishop McNamara: The area’s only underclassmen to earn first-team All-Area, Andrews helped lead the Fightin’ Irish to their first regional title in 15 years. He won the All-City individual title and placed second at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic. He also finished top-10 in all six of the team’s tournaments and earned All-Chicagoland Christian Conference honors.

Max LaMore (Photo Submitted by John Klimchuk)

Max LaMore, sr., Bradley-Bourbonnais: LaMore was the Boilermakers’ leading scorer this season for the second time in his career, previously doing so as a freshman. The senior had a nine-hole average of 40.9 and qualified for sectionals for the second straight season. He also finished fifth at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.

Parker Mullady (Submitted by Ainsley Fritz)

Parker Mullady, sr., Herscher: In the first season for Herscher as a standalone program, Mullady’s nine-hole average of 39.9 was second on the team. His single-round low of 36 was the team’s lowest score of the season. He earned All-Illinois Central Eight Conference honors and was a three-time medalist.

Landon Bukowski (Submitted by CJ Boudreau)

Landon Bukowski, jr., Manteno: The Illinois Central Eight Conference’s overall points leader, Bukowski posted a nine-hole average of 40 and an 18-hole average of 83. He placed first at the Watseka Invite, fourth at the ICE Tournament to earn All-Conference honors, and he took third at the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic.

Second team

Braylon Ricketts, Bishop McNamara

Kaden Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Jaxon Duke, Coal City

Jaxson Joiner, Herscher

Cooper Meredith, Herscher

Honorable mention

Ben Anaclerio, Beecher; Charlie Nowak, Beecher; Jake Kehoe, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sam LaMore, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jameson Warner, Herscher; Malachi Ark, Iroquois West; Brody Mueller, Iroquois West; Ty Carlile, Manteno; Joey Bushnell, Milford; Gavin Costanzo, Peotone; Caden Baumgartner, Reed-Custer; Logan Bean, Reed-Custer; Carson Meister, St. Anne/Clifton Central; Jack Hutchinson, Watseka; Andrew Snowden, Watseka