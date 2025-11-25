Momence man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated battery and robbery in June

Earlier this month, a Momence man agreed to plead guilty to battering a 72-year-old man in Momence in June.

According to Kankakee County Court records, 33-year-old Sean Buchanan was sentenced Nov. 6 by Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

He agreed to plead guilty to robbery where the victim was more than 60 years old and aggravated battery where the victim is more than 60 years old.

Buchanan’s agreement sent him to prison for five years, with credit for each day served. He will serve one year of mandatory supervised release following his sentence, according to court records.

A Momence police report said that on June 22, Buchanan is alleged to have taken the victim’s wallet and battered him while they were in the victim’s car at Memorial Island Park.

At approximately 6:01 a.m. June 22, officers responded to the park in regards to a battery that occurred.

The victim told police he drove Buchanan to Bradley to meet a person. On the drive back to Momence, Buchanan asked the victim if he could be dropped off in the area of Metcalf, the report said.

The victim told Buchanan that was too far and he wanted to get home. Buchanan asked if the victim could drop him off at the park, the report said.

The victim said while at the park, Buchanan asked for money. The victim took a $10 bill out of his pocket, the report said.

According to the victim, that is when Buchanan attacked him. He grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled from the car. Buchanan was not found during a search of the area.

Momence police put out a locate and hold alert, the report said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the report said.

On June 24, Bradley police located Buchanan and arrested him, the report said.

Court records also show Buchanan agreed to plead guilty to an alleged battery that occurred in March.

He received a five-year sentence to be served at the same time. Receiving credit for each day he serves.