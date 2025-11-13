Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday in Kankakee County

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday in Kankakee County.

This year’s theme is Give with Joy. The campaign helps The Salvation Army raise funds that will be used locally to aid those in need, Lt. LaToya Surratt said.

Although The Salvation Army is a national organization, funds raised by local facilities go to the community.

“People think we get our funding from the organization,” Surratt said. “That is not the case. The Red Kettle Campaign here is very important in raising funding.”

Christmas campaign fundraising began Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

This is money that helps people in need. It includes hotel vouchers for temporary lodging, Surratt said.

Friday’s luncheon runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army facility at 148 N. Harrison Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

It will be the second year the event is held there.

“I feel people [downtown] will be willing to walk down, stop in. I’m hoping it does the same again this year,” Suratt said.

The luncheon allows Surratt and staff to discuss sponsorships or partnerships with local business owners.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign goal is $75,000, Surratt said.

The overall goal for raising funds for 2026 is $200,000, which includes Red Kettle funds raised.

The 2024 Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $55,000. The goal was $200,000.

Surratt said they tried a summer campaign to raise funds with a goal of $100,000. It only brought in $2,000 to $3,000.

She said this year’s Christmas campaign goals are reasonable.