1600 beds and counting: Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers for kids in Kankakee area

Tim Zydek, Kankakee Area Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president, smiles as the team completes assembly of two bed frames during a delivery in Kankakee on Nov. 30, 2023, as the organization passed the milestone of 1,000 beds delivered. They have now reached 1,600 beds built, with more to come before Christmas. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

This motto is displayed on the back of shirts worn by volunteers with the Kankakee Area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Since its inception in March 2018, the Kankakee chapter has built more than 1,600 bed frames, which are delivered with mattresses, pillows and bedding to families in need.

That means 1,600 local children are now or will soon be tucked into their own beds at night.

“It’s a lot of effort, but the prize at the end is that kids will be rewarded with a bed,” chapter founder and co-president Tim Zydek said.

This recent milestone was reached in October after volunteers came together to build 40 more beds – the goal for each local build event.

The Kankakee nonprofit averages 200-250 beds built each year, having reached 1,000 beds delivered in November 2023.

The final build of 2025 will be held this Saturday, Nov. 15, in Momence, with sign-ups via shpbeds.org/chapter/il-kankakee-area.

Kankakee Area Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Tim Zydek, left, and volunteers Brandon Collins, right, and Nicole Elliot assemble the chapter's 1,002nd bed during a delivery in Kankakee on Nov. 30, 2023, as the organization passed the milestone of 1,000 beds delivered. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Zydek, who now acts as co-president with longtime volunteer Brandon Collins, said the success of the organization can largely be attributed to support from the community through volunteerism and donations.

“They continue to support us in huge ways,” Zydek said. “Over the last several months, we were asking for bedding and we were out of pillows... About 150 pillows came in and continue to. We now have plenty of sheets and blankets. That’s the kind of support we have.”

And that support is needed.

Currently, 70 kids are on the wait list for a bed. The list has hovered around that number the last two years, which is higher than when they first started, Zydek said.

He said they make a dent in that list with each build event and delivery day, but the number climbs back up as more families become in need or learn of the program.

“The goal right now is to get that number down before Christmas,” Zydek said. The first three Saturdays in December will be for deliveries, which volunteers can sign up for on the website.

Now, the largest material need the organization has is lumber, as each 40-bed build uses about 500 boards.

Beginning Nov. 17, in partnership with Lowe’s, shoppers can choose to donate boards to the Kankakee chapter to help supply future builds. The fundraiser runs through Jan. 17, 2026.

Zydek said signage will be displayed at the Lowe’s in Bradley at 860 N. Kinzie Ave.

Lowe’s has been a Sleep in Heavenly Peace sponsor since 2011 through “supplies discounts, manual labor, caring hearts and so much more,” according to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.

Kankakee Area Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Tim Zydek, left, and volunteers Nicole Elliot, center, and Brandon Collins carry in a mattress, bed frame and bedding during a delivery in Kankakee on Nov. 30, 2023, as the organization passed the milestone of 1,000 beds delivered. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The non-profit organization as a whole has surpassed 300,000 beds built across the country with its mission in mind.

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads,” according to the SHP website. “... across the US, too many boys and girls go without a bed – or even a pillow – to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health."

As the holiday season approaches and people focus more on giving, Zydek said volunteering can be a great way to give back.

“Doing this helps me cope with life situations,” he said. “Being able to serve others and focus on other people instead of yourself as much... that’s a beautiful thing.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities, ways to donate and to apply for a bed, visit shpbeds.org/chapter/il-kankakee-area or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/SHPbeds.