Addressing Kankakee County homelessness

Mariah Vail, executive director of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, addresses attendees during the first-ever workshop introducing the Business Toolkit for Interactions with Homeless Individuals on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. The workshop shared tools and strategies for local businesses to "treat our homeless neighbors with dignity while supporting your business and community." (Tiffany Blanchette)

Some talked of panhandling. Some mentioned those taking up residence outside of businesses or inside public property.

Others voiced the growing ramifications of alcohol or drug abuse.

A group of about 20 individuals seated around a U-shaped set of tables inside the Kankakee Public Library gathered on Monday.

The topic that brought them together was the ever-growing issue of homelessness. While many agree it is a growing problem that affects businesses or governmental resources, nobody can quite put their finger on how many people could be considered homeless within Kankakee County.

The size and scope of those considered homeless are two points that no one can pinpoint. Are there 100 individuals who are homeless? Is it 300? What about 400?

“It’s a very elusive number,” said Connie Lemon, a member of the Homeless Task Force of Kankakee County, after the 90-minute discussion in the Kankakee Public Library on Monday morning. “What we see [regarding homeless people] are the tips of the icebergs.”

Bringing together as many aspects of the community to address the situation is what is needed, said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency.

“We have to start talking. It’s been too silent” within the entire community, she said after the program.

This first-ever workshop introducing the Business Toolkit for Interactions with Homeless Individuals began with simple situations of those who’ve encountered people who are homeless or the results of homelessness.

Brewer-Watson said businesses need to develop a plan of action as to how to interact with people who are suspected of being homeless when they enter a location.

Help available

Most often, they are seeking a break from the weather or, perhaps, just someone to share a word with.

“What is your plan when someone comes in? When faced with it, what are you going to do?” she asked.

She also said Kankakee offers up to $200 of reimbursement for outside camera systems. She said that through Kankakee Police Department agency agreements, police can offer more assistance in response to aiding a business in need of help.

“This is an ever-changing, complicated topic,” she said of the homeless issue. “I encourage you to arm yourself with as much knowledge as you can. Have a plan so when issues come up, you are ready.”

A page in the Business Toolkit for Interactions with Homeless Individuals shares tips and strategies during the first workshop on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at the Kankakee Public Library. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There is no question that Downtown Kankakee has faced these issues. The city had been the location for a nightly homeless shelter a couple of years ago, operated by Fortitude Community Services at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School along South Dearborn Avenue.

The program’s location was not renewed by Kankakee City Council members because it was believed the program and those it served were harmful to economic development.

Whether that situation was real or imagined, the program was lost, and a singular shelter site has not been restored.

A move by Fortitude to open an overnight year-round shelter along East Court Street late this summer was rejected by the Kankakee City Council.

This fall and winter season will mark the third year the area has not had a shelter site, although Fortitude operated a mobile shelter for two years before this year.

Nina Piolatto, Kankakee Development Corporation’s executive director, the organization that represents a large segment of Kankakee’s downtown business district, said the homeless situation does impact the downtown.

People at the meeting spoke of those seeking money from downtown workers or those visiting the downtown. Some spoke of people taking shelter near dumpsters or in alleys. Others spoke of the so-called “day drinkers,” meaning those who simply seem to spend the days drinking alcohol in the area.

Local business owners, workers and community leaders gather for the first-ever workshop introducing the Business Toolkit for Interactions with Homeless Individuals on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at the Kankakee Public Library. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The area recently had cameras installed at the large gazebo at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot to deal with these types of issues.

“We have a business community, and they want people to feel safe,” Piolatto said. “... No [homeless] shelter is a huge issue. You know, 98% of time, [people who are homeless] is not an issue. But it only takes one situation.”

Shelter needed

Brewer-Watson expressed hope that these meetings focusing on homelessness can be held at least every three months, noting that some type of action plan is needed.

According to information from Mariah Vail, executive director of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, of the 1,927 calls to the 2-1-1 help resource phone number here, nearly 42% of the calls are from those seeking shelter.

Housing and shelter have been the top need expressed for the last three years on 2-1-1 calls.

The second most requested need is help paying utilities.

A graphic shows the breakdown of calls made to the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties' 2-1-1 hotline and how they were each directed locally during a workshop on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (Provided by Homeless Advocacy Group of Kankakee County)

“This is a very big deal,” Vail said of shelter for the homeless. “Without question, this is the biggest need in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.”

And with warm summer temperatures in the rearview mirror, the need for shelter is only going to intensify.

Fortitude does offer a voucher program for motel/hotel shelter. The Gift of God street church along North Fifth Avenue plans to open its overnight shelter service on Nov. 3, as long as it has enough volunteers to supervise its shelter.

“These are complex issues,” Brewer-Watson said. “Needs are complicated. ... We need each other. We need a community to help.”

Resources can be found through kanihelp.org, myunitedway.org or calling 2-1-1.