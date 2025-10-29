15th annual Artisan Faire coming to Kankakee museum

Vendors sell items at the Artisan Faire at the Kankakee County Museum in a past year. The event returns Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Provided by Kankakee County Museum)

Visit the Kankakee County Museum for a fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season.

The 15th Annual Artisan Faire will return to the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee, on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kankakee County Museum provides a beautiful backdrop of exhibits to display booths to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans.

Patti Wagon Hot Dogs & More will be on site as a food vendor.

Take advantage of this opportunity to see all of the wonderful things the museum has to offer while browsing unique artworks – with free admission.

This year’s vendor fair will exhibit a variety of unique artistic creations from home decor to baked goods.

2025 Featured Artists: Barbara Dillie – Simply Kraftastic; Caitlyn Brault – Lazy Lizard Fibers; Calene Higgins – Calene’s Crafts; Clarissa Torres - Pickloroxx; Deb Smith - Deb’s Crafts; Elena Yorkman – Wild Flour & Free; Gabriele Dubravec – Delightfulhatter; Joyce Henderson – Inspirations; Kankakee Art League; Kelley Hall – Mystic Charms; Kelly Kircher - Crochet Art by Kelly; Lewis Moore III – WoodWorking & Moore; Linda Nicholais – LJN Art; Margaret & Dave Sula - Cayuga Ridge Woodworks; Marilyn L. Wilken - Prairie Flowers Studio; Mary Ann Molnar - BumbleBeed’s; Megan Arterberry - Meg Went Wired; Molly Sthay – Sweeney Girl Sweets; Mysi Carroll - Mysi’s Art & Soul; Natalie Seaton – Moon Cookie Gallery; Rebecca Kittley - Trash Panda Store; Samantha Giasson - GG’s Unique Creations; Scott Seaton - Rocks by Scott; Shelby Potter – RabbitDogs Art; Steve Smith – Rustic Roots Bakehouse; TenKUi Coffee & Art; and Yola Miguel - Little Angel’s Secret