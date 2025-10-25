Herscher win regional titles in boys cross country, boys soccer: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Cross country

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional: Herscher’s boys team (29 points) picked up a regional title while Manteno’s girls team (57) placed second to lead a large pack of local teams and runners that advanced to next weekend’s Class 1A Lisle Sectional.

On the boys side, Herscher’s Jeremy Szepelak placed second overall, Jackson Kruse placed fourth, Evan Benoit was sixth and Owen Damptz was 10th. Bishop McNamara finished fifth as a team (116), Manteno placed sixth (145) and Beecher placed seventh (154) as all three teams also advanced to sectionals. Iroquois West’s Owen Borders advanced as an individual with a 14th-place finish.

On the girls side, Manteno’s Klarke Goranson placed first ahead of Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor, who placed second. Manteno’s Lyla Nevel placed fourth, DeLanie Monroe was 10th and Olivia Zwirkowski was 11th. Herscher’s Sophie Venckauskas placed sixth and the Tigers placed fourth as a team (77) and earned a sectional berth. Beecher placed fifth (96) and Bishop McNamara placed sixth (130), and both teams will join Manteno and Herscher at sectionals. Peotone’s Celeste Richards finished in 16th to qualify as an individual.

IHSA Class 2A Metamora Regional: Kankakee’s Ethan Marin finished 28th in the boys race to qualify as an individual for the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional next weekend. The Kays finished ninth as a team on the boys side (243 points) while the girls team placed 10th (292) and did not have a runner advance.

IHSA Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Kyler Savini, Isaiah Sharda, Luca Nims and Caiden Weimer all advanced as individuals from Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team to next Saturday’s Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. The Boilermakers (141 points) finished in seventh, just four points shy of a team berth to sectionals.

On the girls side, the Boilermakers (269) placed ninth and did not have any runners advance.

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional Championship

(2)Herscher 5, (3)St. Anne 1: The Tigers (16-6-2) secured their 10th regional title in the last 13 seasons with Saturday’s win. St. Anne (14-9) had its season come to an end after seeing a 13-win improvement over last season. No individual stats were available for either team. Herscher will play Coal City on Tuesday in the Class 1A Coal City Sectional semifinals.

Friday

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional championship

(1)Coal City 1, (5)Joliet Catholic 1: After tying through the end of overtime, Coal City (20-3) won the shootout 3-2 to win a regional title in dramatic fashion and advance to Tuesday’s Class 1A Coal City Sectional semifinal against Herscher. Parker Jacovec scored the Coalers’ goal in regulation on an assist from Carter Hollis.

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship

(2)Chicago Christian 1, (3)Peotone 0 (OT): No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils (16-6-1) as they had their season come to an end in a heartbreaker of an overtime loss.

Girls volleyball

Grant Park d. Donovan 25-17, 25-15: The Dragons (17-13) ended the regular season with a home win over the Wildcats (13-16). No individual stats were available for either team.