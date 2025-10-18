Momence faces uncertain future with resolve

Traffic travels past the former AAF Flanders site along Illinois Route 114 in Momence on Oct. 14, 2025. The business closed in April 2023 and nearly 115 jobs were lost. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Momence had often been cited as the little city that could.

With a population that has hovered at about 3,000 for the past 30 years, it was a community flush with employment.

While it faced issues that many Kankakee County communities face, it was always known as a place to work.

The region’s mass transit system would make sure its schedule functioned in a manner to get people to and from the little river city, so people could get to work and get home.

The words “Momence” and “employment” seemed to go together. The community was often lauded for its ability to attract and maintain primary jobs.

But within the past two or so years, Momence has turned into a punching bag, absorbing one blow after another.

First, AAF Flanders, on the city’s southeast side along Illinois Route 114, closed in April 2023. Nearly 115 jobs were lost.

Then, a February 2025 late-night fire at the Gilster-Mary Lee plant, a producer of hot chocolate mixes, gutted the Momence facility. Some 80 jobs were lost when the Chester, Illinois-based company announced it would not rebuild.

Smoke rises from Gilster-Mary Lee in Momence on Wed., Feb. 12, afternoon following a large overnight fire at the factory. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Only a few months later, Johnsonville Foods, a longtime sausage links production plant based in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, announced it was shutting down its Momence location. Nearly 275 jobs were lost.

Earlier this month, the city suffered yet another gut punch.

The Baker & Taylor book publishing company, an employment anchor on the city’s southwest side since 1962, announced the entire company was closing. Momence would lose another 320 primary jobs.

In total, the city has lost nearly 800 primary jobs.

“We will survive,” said 65-year-old Rick Simpson, a lifelong resident, as he finished his morning coffee at Yannis restaurant in downtown Momence. “There is not much we can do about it.”

He looked down at his coffee cup. He said Momence is the town he’s always called home.

“It’s a bad deal. Momence will survive.”

At the table filled with many retired Momence men, Gary Johnson, 82, said times will not be easy. He noted these recent job losses will make life difficult.

“If it weren’t for a couple of the businesses still here, there wouldn’t be anything left. But this town has been around for a long time. ... This town will rebound.”

Sites - an opportunity - available

In the meantime, however, there will be uncertainty and apprehension.

While companies, most notably Gotion Illinois in northern Kankakee County, are adding employees, Momence finds itself searching to fill gaping holes.

Angela Morrey, the interim president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the only option is to keep forging ahead.

The alliance is reaching out to the state for assistance as well.

She is looking at the glass as half full, rather than half empty.

“There is a lot of space and opportunity in Momence. There is a lot of workforce there. This is just poor timing because of what has taken place in Momence recently.”

Traffic travels along Illinois Route 114 in Momence near the former AAF Flanders site on Oct. 14, 2025. The business is one of several closing in the past two years, taking numerous jobs from the town. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Morrey said what has happened in Momence only shows the importance of the never-ending pursuit of employers, even when most think the region is in good shape.

“Companies come to decisions, and often those decisions have nothing to do with where they are or the workers they have,” she said. “It’s disappointing to hear another employer leaving the area. But we have to focus on potential opportunities. We do have sites available.”

Most people have difficulty picturing Momence without Baker & Taylor, a backbone of Momence for more than 60 years, but this is the new reality.

Mayor Chuck Steele knows hard work lies ahead. He’s already been reaching out to prospective companies. Momence suddenly has a glut of ready-to-use square footage.

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele at his Momence business, Steele Collision, on Oct. 14, 2025. (Lee Provost)

Steele noted some existing companies, such as Van Drunen Farms, FutureCeuticals, Inc., Silva International and Allied Lumber, may employ some of the newly unemployed.

He’s at least crossing his fingers on that hope.

“You can’t give up. We have big places available now. Someone, somewhere will need those spots,” he said. “I can’t see the Baker & Taylor site being vacant for too long. I have high hopes this can be done quickly.”

Momence has ‘ability to recover’

Another lifelong Momence resident, Gina Lambert, sat in the restaurant waiting for her breakfast. She has been praying for the displaced workers, she said.

She said the job loss will also hurt existing businesses. She noted many ate at the local restaurants and shopped at the city stores.

“We have a strong community. When times get tough, we help one another. But this is tough. I never thought this would happen,” she said.

Lambert said Johnsonville seemed like such a stable company. While there were rumors regarding Baker & Taylor, most felt things would work out.

Plans to sell Baker & Taylor to another publishing company, however, fell apart at the 11th hour.

“It’s just a shock. You see [Johnsonville] products everywhere. But this town will rise above, with these struggles we have to push ahead.”

A sign welcomes travelers to the city of Momence. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Denise Turner, a Kankakee County Board member who represents eastern regions of the county, including Momence, said the city’s plight is very unfortunate.

But, she said, it still has successful businesses within its borders, and she is confident Momence will find others to replace those that have departed.

“I am confident that our beautiful small town will work together and bound back.”

Steele, in his third mayoral term after having a 12-year city council alderman tenure, said these recent days do appear dark. But light can be just around the corner, he said.

“We do have the ability to recover. ... This is a great small town and we are doing the best we can.”