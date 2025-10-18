BBCHS Academic Foundation to honor distinguished alumni

Lindsey Mantoan, class of 1999, is the recipient of the BBCHS Academic Foundation's 2025 Outstanding Achievement Award. (Photo Provided by BBCHS Academic Foundation)

The BBCHS Academic Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 alumni awards, which include 1993 graduate Nancy Nicholson and 1999 graduate Lindsey Mantoan.

Nicholson is Alumnus of the Year, and Mantoan will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Both honorees will be celebrated at the foundation’s annual recognition dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Kankakee Country Club.

Nicholson has built her career in public service as a Kankakee County associate circuit judge.

Nancy Nicholson, Class of 1993, was named 2025 Alumnus of the Year by the BBCHS Academic Foundation. (Photo Provided by BBCHS Academic Foundation)

She credits her Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School experience with shaping her perseverance and dedication.

“I had amazing teachers and staff who guided me,” Nicholson said in a news release. “They taught me that hard work and hope could help me reach my goals – and that even setbacks could be turned into opportunities to learn and grow.”

Mantoan, now a professor of theater in Oregon, has earned national recognition as an author and scholar, including awards for research, creative achievement and editorial excellence.

“The music and theater programs at BB fostered my love of the arts and respect for collaboration,” Mantoan said in the release. “Those experiences, along with strong faculty mentors, continue to influence my professional and artistic journey.”

“These honorees embody what it means to be a Boilermaker,” said Laurie Blake, the foundation’s executive director. “They exemplify our six C’s – critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, character and citizenship – and inspire the next generation of students.”

Foundation President Jennifer Edmonds said recognizing alumni is at the heart of the foundation’s mission.

“Their accomplishments remind our community of the powerful foundation BBCHS provides, and they serve as role models for students striving to make their own mark on the world,” Edmonds said in the release.

Tickets are $45 and include a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program at 6 p.m.

Reservations can be made by contacting Laurie Blake at 815-937-3707, ext. 6003, or lblake@bbchs.org.

The BBCHS Academic Foundation awarded over $39,000 in classroom grants and provided 28 scholarships last year. Its mission is to enhance educational excellence at BBCHS, which it achieves through the support of alumni, parents and community partners.

For more information about the foundation or to nominate a future honoree, contact the alumni office.