Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Kyler Savini

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kyler Savini nears the finish line in first place in the boys 3-mile race during All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College earlier this month. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Kyler Savini

School: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sport: Cross country

Year: Sophomore

Why he was selected: Savini was crowned the boys individual champion at the All-Area meet at Kankakee Community College last Wednesday (16:05.43), helping lead the Boilermakers to the team title as well.

As a state champion at the IESA level before you began high school, what’s been the biggest adjustment to make as an IHSA runner?

I went to state all three years at the IESA level and my eighth-grade year, our team, we placed first. I knew running for IHSA was going to be a whole new level. These are guys that are taking their running way more seriously and there’s some real talent in this state. I’ve taken that as an advantage to challenge myself to keep improving.

What teammate(s) have taken you under their wing over the past two years as you’ve settled into high school?

My good friend, Sully Westover, is a year older than me. I’ve been running with him since my sixth-grade year. He’s a talented athlete with like-minded goals. Having a teammate like him who’s up for the challenge in this sport is great support.

Can you describe the pride that comes with being the All-Area champion?

Knowing all the work I’ve put in with coach (Kyle) Eastman’s help, it was a great feeling to represent my school and my team at a local meet. Like coach Eastman has said in the past, “trust the process,” and that’s exactly what’s gotten me here. Not only that, but to have my teammates help us snag that team win made me super proud of all the work we’ve put in this season.

What’s your favorite course to run on for IHSA contests?

I really like the course where our (Southwest Suburban) conference meet is held at Lockport.

What is your ideal running weather?

I like weather that’s not too hot or cold. I’d say a perfect day is temperatures in the 60s.

Do you have a favorite band or artist to listen to while you run?

If I do listen to music, it’s usually hip-hop music.