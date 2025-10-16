Road rage incident in Kankakee leads to arrest of Coal City man

An alleged road rage incident ended in the arrest of Kodi M. Meyer of Coal City by Kankakee police Monday.

Kankakee police said in a release Wednesday that officers were dispatched at approximately 8 a.m. Monday to North Wall Street near Riverside Medical Center following a call about a subject who threw an object at a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a GMC Yukon driven by the 32-year-old Meyer, crashed into a Honda Pilot before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree and a light pole at South May Avenue and West Station Street, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the Pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Meyer was uncooperative with officers and was yelling at another person, who was the victim of the road rage incident, police said.

The victim told officers Meyer had allegedly tailgated him, aggressively passed him, exited his vehicle while shouting, and threw a pop can containing liquid at him and his passenger before fleeing, police said.

The victim followed Meyer to obtain vehicle information and witnessed the crash, police said.

Officers transported Meyer to a Kankakee hospital for driving under the influence evaluation due to his erratic behavior and admission to using cannabis prior to driving, police said.

According to Kankakee County Circuit Court records, Meyers was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He also was ticketed for four traffic violations.

Due to the SAFE-T Act, the charged offense is not subject to detention. Meyer was released by a Kankakee County judge.