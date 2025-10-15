The Legend of Sleepy Hollow returns to Perry Farm Park this week

The Headless Horseman rides by attendees during a performance of "A Night In Sleepy Hollow," hosted by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association at Perry Farm in 2023. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Perry Farm Park in Bradley turns into a hauntingly good delight this weekend.

The Bourbonnais Township and Kankakee Valley Theatre Association present the re-enactment of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Perry Farm Park is located at 459 N. Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

Performances are scheduled:

Thursday: First entry 6 p.m., last entry 9:30 p.m. (every 30 minutes).

Friday: First entry 6 p.m., last entry 11 p.m. (every 30 minutes).

Saturday: First entry 6 p.m., last entry 11 p.m. (every 30 minutes).

Attendees should arrive 15 minutes before their entry window for check-in at the Pavilion.

Tickets cost $20 a person, and are on sale now for this immersive 90-minute experience that combines live theatre, ghostly encounters and a spine-tingling wagon ride through the haunted Hollow, according to a news release.

They can be purchased online at btpd.org/tickets and in person at Perry Farm House & Exploration Station. Tickets are going fast. There will be a limited number available each night.

Visitors will witness the mystery of Katrina Van Tassel and her confrontation with the Headless Horseman, a figure that haunts the town of Sleepy Hollow.

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's A Night in Sleepy Hollow is set to return to the paths of Perry Farm Park on Oct. 16 - 18, 2025. (Provided by Bourbonnais Township Park District)

In addition to the re-enactment, visitors can enjoy free entry to Harvest Hollow, where they can play games like Candy Corn Toss, Pumpkin Bowling, Pin the Head on the Horseman, checkers and more. Seasonal treats and drinks will be available from Schiel’s Food Service, Candy & Cake and Bennett-Curtis food trucks, along with holiday craft vendors.

New this year is live entertainment on Friday, with Champagne Experience from 6-8 p.m., and Tim the Tuneman on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Event sponsors include Shoup Manufacturing, First Trust Bank of Illinois, Piggush Engineering, Homestar Insurance Services, Phillips Chevrolet of Bradley and Riverside Community Credit Union.