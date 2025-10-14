Kankakee Community College’s radiography program earns accreditation

KCC Radiography students take an X-ray during an interprofessional simulation in April 2025. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

Kankakee Community College’s radiography program has been awarded initial accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology.

JRCERT is the leading accrediting agency for radiologic science education programs.

“Achieving initial accreditation from JRCERT represents a significant achievement for our program,” said Rebecca Sherry, professor and director of the radiography program, in a news release. “It reflects the strength of our academic foundation, the commitment of our faculty, and the excellence of our clinical affiliations.

“This accreditation assures students they are joining a program grounded in integrity, innovation, and nationally recognized standards. We look forward to continuing to prepare knowledgeable, compassionate imaging professionals equipped for today’s healthcare environment.”

Seeking accreditation is voluntary, and KCC received an initial three-year accreditation, the maximum time. There are 28 accredited radiography programs in Illinois.

“I appreciate the contributions of KCC administrators, advisory members, community members, graduates, and students who contributed to this accomplishment,” Sherry said in the release. “Accreditation by JRCERT is a gold standard.”

The radiography program prepares students for careers as radiographers or radiologic technologists who take high-quality images of the body’s internal structures by utilizing ionizing radiation and patient positioning.

Graduates work in hospitals, imaging centers, surgical centers, and various healthcare settings, Sherry said.

Radiologic technologists are the third-largest group of health care professionals (after nurses and physicians). KCC’s program requires two years of full-time study, with classroom theory and clinical experiences. The program has clinical affiliations with eight Illinois hospitals and various outpatient clinics.

The program includes radiographic physics and biology, radiation safety, patient positioning and lab procedures, anatomy and pathology, image analysis, patient care, and communication.

Twenty students can be admitted into KCC’s radiography program each summer term. For more information about the program, contact Sherry at rsherry@kcc.edu, phone 815-802-8830, or submit an information request at https://healthcareers.kcc.edu.