Bradley-Bourbonnais girls flag football upset in regional semifinals: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls flag football

IHSA Romeoville Regional semifinals

(9) Plainfield Central 28, (1) Bradley-Bourbonnais 21: No individual stats were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais, whose bid for a repeat trip to the IHSA State Finals was denied in Tuesday’s upset. The Boilermakers finished the season with a 14-3 record.

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park d. Oakwood 25-8, 25-17: The Timberwolves (22-1, 8-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) cruised to the home VVC win behind nine kills apiece from Addison Lucht and Sophie Duis. Duis added a team-high two blocks, and Lucht had five digs. Josie Neukomm had seven kills and five digs. Mady Marcott provided a dozen digs.

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-16, 25-21: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (17-8, 1-4 SouthWest Suburban Conference) in Tuesday’s road loss.

Watseka d. Westville 13-25, 25-17, 27-25: After dropping the first set, Watseka (18-8, 5-2 VVC) held on in a wild third set on the road. Thayren Rigsby had 13 kills and matched Gabby Kohl’s two blocks. Avery Pufahl and Danica Lemenager each had two aces. Christa Holohan had 20 assists, and Noelle Schroeder had 20 digs.

Donovan d. Southland College Prep 25-15, 25-20: At home, Donovan (11-13) got eight kills and two aces from Layne Heffelfinger, five kills and three aces from Chloe Ponton and six kills from Madelyn Loy.

Boys soccer

Manteno 6, Streator 0: At home, Manteno (14-5-2, 6-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) stayed perfect in the ICE behind two goals apiece from Ben Froeschle, Maddox Toepper and Justin Foster. Gio Arrigo had three assists, and Eric Eldridge added two more.