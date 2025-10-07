Kohl’s store in Bradley going solar with its power

The Kohl's store located in Bradley is one of three in Illinois switching over to solar power. (Photo Provided By Verogy)

Kohl’s store in Bradley is one of three in Illinois that will be powered by solar.

Verogy, a West Hartford, Connecticut-based solar energy developer, announced Tuesday the start of solar installations that also includes stores in Tinley Park and Effingham, a release from Verogy said.

The projects consist of nearly 2,700 solar modules placed on the rooftops, the release said.

The projects will in total generate over 1,854,928 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually — enough to power more than 170 homes annually, the release said.

In addition, the arrays are projected to offset 1,215 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the release said.

This is equivalent to removing 283 passenger vehicles from the road or eliminating over three million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle every year, the release said.

The installations mark the latest phase in a growing renewable energy partnership between the two companies, following completion of three rooftop solar systems at Kohl’s stores in Arizona in 2023.

“It has been a privilege to work with Kohl’s over the years,” Will Herchel, CEO of Verogy, said in the release.

“Following the success of our projects in Arizona, we’re thrilled to continue supporting Kohl’s as they expand their renewable energy footprint across the country, including in Illinois. These projects will not only generate substantial clean energy, but it also demonstrates Kohl’s continued commitment to corporate sustainability.”