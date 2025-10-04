Onarga’s Cote picked for program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The second class of students selected for the Ameritas Emerging Leaders Academy includes students from nine academic disciplines. (Photo Provided by University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

Kaylen Cote of Onarga, a senior majoring in accounting and finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is among 20 Husker students selected for the second group of the Ameritas Emerging Leaders Academy.

The program, coordinated by the university’s Center for Executive and Professional Development, develops leadership skills for undergraduates of any major with an interest in exploring the insurance industry through specialized training, strengths coaching and hands-on innovation projects, according to a news release.

“The Ameritas Emerging Leaders Academy offers an experience that complements and enriches the great education Nebraska provides,” Ameritas CEO Bob Jurgensmeier said in the release. “Supporting programs that enhance the academic environment is a top priority for Ameritas.”

The yearlong academy features monthly professional development sessions. Students work closely with university faculty and industry experts to sharpen leadership skills, culminating in a two-month innovation project, according to the release.

Teams design prototype solutions to challenges facing the insurance industry and present them to Ameritas senior leadership.