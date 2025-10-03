Watseka’s Prince earns national honor

Carroll Prince, of Watseka, Carroll Prince, of Watseka, Illinois, was recently crowned the AMHR Nationals Princess at the 2025 American Miniature Horse Registry National Show, held September 4–13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo Provided By Brenda Prince)

Carroll Prince, of Watseka, was recently crowned the AMHR Nationals Princess at the 2025 American Miniature Horse Registry (AMHR) National Show, which was held Sept. 4–13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This honor recognizes Prince’s achievements in the show ring along with her dedication to horsemanship, leadership, and sportsmanship in the miniature horse community, according to a news release.

The AMHR Nationals Princess title is awarded to a youth participant who exemplifies confidence, grace, and a passion for the miniature horse industry, according to the release.

Throughout the competition, Prince stood out for her poise, strong work ethic, and commitment to being a positive ambassador for other youth members, according to the release.

“I am truly honored to represent AMHR as Nationals Princess,” Prince said in the release.

“Miniature horses have given me so many opportunities to learn and grow, and I’m excited to share that passion with others.”

Prince will represent AMHR at events throughout the coming year, encouraging youth involvement and highlighting the values of leadership, sportsmanship, and community that the organization upholds, according to the release.

The American Miniature Horse Registry is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating the miniature horse, according to the release.

The annual AMHR National Show is one of the largest miniature horse events in the world.